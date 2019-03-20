comscore
Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting a limited period discount of Rs 1,000

The discount brings the price of Red Dead Redemption 2 down from Rs 3,999 to Rs 2,999.

  Published: March 20, 2019 4:57 PM IST
Red dead Redemption 2 offer

The biggest hit from Rockstar Games’ last year, Red Dead Redemption 2 is about to get a price cut of Rs 1,000 which is a 25 percent discount. The release of Red Dead Redemption 2 last year took the gaming world by storm and apparently sold over 23 million copies, and that is a massive achievement for any game.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s present discount will only be available for a limited period of time and this comes officially from Rockstar Games. The game is priced at Rs 3,999 which has been discounted to Rs 2,999 for the time being. The offer is now live, and will only be valid till April 1. The present revenue earned by the company shows that people don’t care about the pricing as long as the game is worth it. The game has constantly received the top ratings from almost all publications that have reviewed it.

The only game from Rockstar Games to earn a higher opening weekend compared to Red Dead Redemption 2 was the Grand Theft Auto V which was back in the year 2013 which amassed over $1 billion within the first three days of its release.

Red Dead Redemption 2 set the record for the highest-selling game on Sony’s PlayStation Network on PlayStation 4 despite being available on Xbox One. This is a significant achievement since the two other major games to release with it are, God of War and Marvel’s Spider-man, and both of those are PlayStation exclusives as well. Sony has also released Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Pro bundle for the fans of the game.

