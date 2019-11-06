comscore Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for PC | BGR India
Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for PC

Red Dead Redemption 2 released yesterday on PC and has two editions.

  Published: November 6, 2019 2:56 PM IST
Rockstar Games’ hot title Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally out for PC. The game which hit the shelves on October 26 last year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 received rave reviews from various sources. And people were excited about the game ever since the first teaser of the game came out almost two years ago. But PC gamers have been waiting, and they have finally been rewarded by Rockstar Games for their patience. For the record, Red Dead Redemption’s first edition was not released for PC.

The game released yesterday and has two editions on PC. The Special Edition is priced at Rs 3,199 while the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 4,199. Those that pre-purchases the game could pre-load it and wait for it to go live. The game went live at 6:30PM IST yesterday.

The game was up for pre-purchase on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Besides this it is set to hit Steam later this year on December. The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to feature an exclusive and improve photo new Photo Mode. This new Rockstar Photo studio is set to have a free-roam camera, multiple options.

But since the launch of the game, it seems to be facing issues with bugs and inconsistent performance. People are complaining that the game is a hog for specifications and has a tough time reproducing high frame rates. This problem seems to persist even for those that have the newest flagship GPUs.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

Also Read

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

Red Dead Redemption 2: Requirements

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
Memory: 8GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
HDD Space: 150GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)
Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Memory: 12GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
HDD Space: 150GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

  Published Date: November 6, 2019 2:56 PM IST

