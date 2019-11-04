comscore Red Dead Redemption 2 PC has exclusive feature; console users unhappy
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC getting exclusive feature, console gamers not happy

Sources have confirmed that console versions will get this feature with the Steam version of the game in December. 

  • Published: November 4, 2019 5:27 PM IST
Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games’Red Dead Redemption 2 has been one of the most hyped games since before its launch, and it has lived up to it. The game which hit the shelves on October 26 last year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 has received rave reviews from various sources. And people were excited about the game ever since the first teaser of the game came out almost two years ago. But PC gamers have been waiting, and they were rewarded when Rockstar Games announced last week that the game is coming to PC soon. For the record Red Dead Redemption the first edition of the game was not released for PC.

Now, it seems like the devs have included an exclusive feature for the PC version of the game. The twitter handle Red Dead News has tweeted that the PC version comes with Brand New Photo Mode. This will be much more than the basic photo mode that the PS4 and Xbox One versions have. According to a report by IGN, the photo mode is set to have a free-roam camera, multiple options. Though nothing has been announced officially. And it seems console gamers are not happy with this development. Other sources have confirmed that console versions will get this with the Steam version of the game in December.

The game is set to be made available on November 5 and has two editions on PC. The Special Edition is priced at Rs 3,199 while the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 4,199. The pre-purchase period of Red Dead Redemption 2 ended on October 22.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Requirements

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
Memory: 8GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
HDD Space: 150GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)
Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Memory: 12GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
HDD Space: 150GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

