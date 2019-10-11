Red Dead Redemption 2 PC goes for pre-order, requirements revealed

Rockstar Games’Red Dead Redemption 2 has been one of the most hyped games since before its launch, and it has lived up to it. The game which hit the shelves on October 26 last year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 has received rave reviews from various sources. And people were excited about the game ever since the first teaser of the game came out almost two years ago. But PC gamers have been waiting, and they were rewarded when Rockstar Games announced last week that the game is coming to PC soon. For the record Red Dead Redemption the first edition of the game was not released for PC.

In a tweet Rockstar Games has announced that the game is up for pre-purchase now on the Rockstar Games Launcher. The game is set to be made available on November 5 and has two editions on PC. The Special Edition is priced at Rs 3,199 while the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 4,199. The pre-purchase period of Red Dead Redemption 2 will end on October 22. Those that pre-purchase the game will receive two free classic Rockstar Games PC titles as special bonuses – from the following:

– Grand Theft Auto III

– Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

– Bully: Scholarship Edition

– Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

– L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition

– Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC First screenshots, system specs and more new details at the Rockstar Newswire: https://t.co/Gr9mWCea66 Pre-Purchase now via the Rockstar Games Launcher: https://t.co/xxKp8znrow pic.twitter.com/oW8Ol9FeZO — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 9, 2019

All pre-purchases made on the Rockstar Games Launcher also include free upgrades to the Premium Editions of Red Dead Redemption 2, with the Special Edition and Ultimate Edition both discounted. Additional pre-purchase bonuses via the Rockstar Games Launcher include:

Outlaw Survival Kit for Story Mode

War Horse for Story Mode

Le Trésor des Morts Treasure Map for Story Mode

Cash Bonus for Story Mode

50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2: Requirements

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 12GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible