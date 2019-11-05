comscore Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

The game can be pre-loaded for those that have it and wait for it to go live.

  Published: November 5, 2019 3:46 PM IST
Red Dead Redemption 2

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games’Red Dead Redemption 2 PC has been one of the most hyped games since before its launch, and it has lived up to it. The game which hit the shelves on October 26 last year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 has received rave reviews from various sources. And people were excited about the game ever since the first teaser of the game came out almost two years ago. But PC gamers have been waiting, and they were rewarded when Rockstar Games announced last week that the game is coming to PC soon. For the record Red Dead Redemption the first edition of the game was not released for PC.

The game is set to release today and has two editions on PC. The Special Edition is priced at Rs 3,199 while the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 4,199. The pre-purchase period of Red Dead Redemption 2 ended on October 22. The game can be pre-loaded for those that have it and wait for it to go live. And now the devs have announced that the game Red Dead Redemption 2 is going live at 6:30PM IST.

The game was up for pre-purchase on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Besides this it is set to hit Steam later this year on December. The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to feature an exclusive and improve photo new Photo Mode. This new Rockstar Photo studio is set to have a free-roam camera, multiple options.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC getting exclusive feature, console gamers not happy

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC getting exclusive feature, console gamers not happy

Red Dead Redemption 2: Requirements

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
Memory: 8GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
HDD Space: 150GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)
Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Memory: 12GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
HDD Space: 150GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

  Published Date: November 5, 2019 3:46 PM IST

