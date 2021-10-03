Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, October 3: Free Fire is one of the most played and popular battle royale games worldwide. The game gained wide popularity in India soon after PUBG Mobile was banned over security concerns last year. To step up to the next level, Free Fire allows players to access special characters, guns, diamonds, and more. Also Read - Top 5 Free Fire rare bundles in October 2021

To get access to new characters, diamonds, and more, players are required to spend real money. However, if you want to get these for free, Free Fire releases redeem codes on a daily basis. Using these codes, players can get access to special rewards for free. Below we have mentioned Free Fire redeem codes (active) for today.

Today’s Free Fire redeem codes here (October 3)

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO — Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH — Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY — Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 — 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB — free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW — Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD — Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF — Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

Today, you get the chance to get free pet, diamonds, Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, DJ Alok character, elite pass, free top-up, and more.

The process to redeem these codes is easy. You will just need to log in with your social media ID – Facebook or others — or Apple ID. Then head over to the redemption website and copy-paste one of the aforementioned active codes and click on confirm. Do note that it takes 24 hours for these rewards to get reflected in the in-game mail.