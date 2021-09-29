Redeem Codes for Garena Free Fire (Active) today: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world currently. In India, the mobile game gained wide popularity after the government banned PUBG Mobile in September 2020. The BG game offers rewards, diamonds, and more to help players reach the next level. But to get these rewards players to need to spend real money. Also Read - Free Fire MAX not working? Know reason and when you can play the new BG game

If you do not want to spend money to earn these rewards Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes every day. Using these codes, you get the opportunity to earn diamonds, rewards, characters, and more, free of cost. All you need to do is, copy and paste one of the redeem codes in the specified space in the app and claim it.

You must note that these codes are valid only for a limited period. So, if you want to get free rewards use these codes as early as possible.

Free Fire active redeem codes today

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MCPKE62KW5MX

FF10617KGUF9

87JR8K8AKP64

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

MV9CQ27LQJOL

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSR0KI57R77

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes today

Step 1: To start with, players will need to log in using their social media handle or Apple ID. These social platforms could be Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. Note: Guest players will not be able to claim these rewards

Step 2: Head over to Free Fire redeem website and login with your valid ID

Step 3: Copy one of the active redeem codes

Step 4: Paste in the text box to claim rewards

Step 5: Once that is done, click on the confirm option

Notably, processing these codes take some time. It will take at least 24 hours for rewards to show up in your in-game mail.