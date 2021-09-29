Redeem Codes for Garena Free Fire (Active) today: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world currently. In India, the mobile game gained wide popularity after the government banned PUBG Mobile in September 2020. The BG game offers rewards, diamonds, and more to help players reach the next level. But to get these rewards players to need to spend real money. Also Read - Free Fire MAX not working? Know reason and when you can play the new BG game
If you do not want to spend money to earn these rewards Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes every day. Using these codes, you get the opportunity to earn diamonds, rewards, characters, and more, free of cost. All you need to do is, copy and paste one of the redeem codes in the specified space in the app and claim it. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update released: New features, file size, how to download, and more
You must note that these codes are valid only for a limited period. So, if you want to get free rewards use these codes as early as possible. Also Read - Free Fire MAX download on iOS: Full step-by-step guide
Free Fire active redeem codes today
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MCPKE62KW5MX
FF10617KGUF9
87JR8K8AKP64
9BYDPUM5WK6Z
MV9CQ27LQJOL
3OVTN5443GFQ
PUSR0KI57R77
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFTQT5IRMCNX
FF7WSM0CN44Z
9SR8E1WJEHF6
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
How to claim Free Fire redeem codes today
Step 1: To start with, players will need to log in using their social media handle or Apple ID. These social platforms could be Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. Note: Guest players will not be able to claim these rewards
Step 2: Head over to Free Fire redeem website and login with your valid ID
Step 3: Copy one of the active redeem codes
Step 4: Paste in the text box to claim rewards
Step 5: Once that is done, click on the confirm option
Notably, processing these codes take some time. It will take at least 24 hours for rewards to show up in your in-game mail.