Redmi Note 8 Pro Warcraft limited edition smartphone launched

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has just announced the launch of its latest budget smartphone series, the Redmi Note 8 lineup. As part of the announcement, the company launched two devices including the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. We have already covered the details about both the devices in a previous report. This report includes details including specifications, availability, and pricing of the different variants. In addition to the regular Note 8 Pro, Redmi also teamed up with Warcraft to launch a limited edition device.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Warcraft limited edition details

This new limited edition Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone comes just days after Redmi initially teased Warcraft-related launch. Similar to what we reported in the past, the company has indeed added Warcraft content on Redmi Note 8 Pro. According to the information that Redmi shared on its official Weibo account, the limited edition device will feature a Warcraft theme. The images revealed that the limited edition device will feature custom Warcraft-themed lock screen, wallpaper, and icons. Redmi claims that the limited edition smartphone features a “powerful combination of cool features and cool looks”.

The announcement post also revealed that buyers will also get access to more “classic custom themes” online. In addition to this, the company has also launched two different color variants of the limited edition Note 8 Pro. The first one comes in red-and back packaging dedicated “For the Horde” or the tribe in the game. The second one in sky-blue and black packaging is dedicated “For the Alliance” or the Alliance in the game. The packaging also features custom packing, custom case, and some Warcraft-related content.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Warcraft limited edition is similar to the regular Note 8 Pro in terms of specifications. As previously reported, the device features a 6.53-inch display with a water-drop notch. Redmi has opted for MediaTek G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. In the camera department, it features a primary sensor with a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture.

Other sensors include an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also supports slow-motion video recording. Moving to the front, users will also get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. The device will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.