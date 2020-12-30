On Tuesday, Jio and MediaTek announced a collaboration to launch ‘Gaming Masters’, an esports event targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts in India. The registration for Gaming Masters tournament has already begun starting December 29, 2020. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plans under Rs 500

The registration for the esports event will continue until January 9, 2021. The tournament begins on January 13 and continue until March 7. The 70-day esports tournament has been announced following the success of JioGames’, Jio’s first-ever online gaming event – ‘India ka Gaming Champion’. The entire tournament will be broadcast live on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube. Also Read - MediaTek is the largest phone chip maker in Quarter 3, 2020

Both Jio and MediaTek have announced that there will be no registration or participation fee for anyone joining the tournament. This decision will definitely encourage more and more gamers to participate in the esports tournament. Jio and MediaTek also announced that gamers will get an opportunity to win prize worth Rs 12.5 lakh (Rs 12,50,000). Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans offering 1.5GB daily data

In an official press release, Jio together with MediaTek highlighted that the “Gaming Masters is a grassroot undertaking by MediaTek and Jio, that is meant to revolutionize online gaming.” The companies also said that the tournament is aimed to “test gamer’s skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena.”

Jio and MediaTek also highlighted that “Gaming Masters will feature Garena’s self-developed hit battle royale title, Free Fire, which is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.”

Few facts to keep in mind

#1 To register, you will need to visit this link: https://play.jiogames.com/esports

#2 Registration is open for both Reliance Jio as well as non-Jio users

#3: No registration or participation fee

#4 The tournament can be accessed only by users in India

#5 Price money is worth Rs 12.5 lakh

#5 You need not have a Jio number or a MediaTek powered smartphone to participate in the tournament

#6 If you want more information visit this link: https://i.mediatek.com/free-fire-gaming-master-Jioesport.

How to register for Gaming Masters

For Duos

STEP 1: Register on the portal

STEP 2: Create a team

STEP 3: Enter Game ID and IN Game Name

STEP 4: Click on FreeFire tournament (DUOS) and then on the Join option.

For Solos

STEP 1: Register on the portal

STEP 2: Enter Game ID and IN Game Name

STEP 3: Click on FreeFire tournament (SOLOS)

STEP 4: Lastly, click on the Join option.