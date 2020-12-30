comscore Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament: Details | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament for Indian gamers
News

Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament for Indian gamers

Gaming

Reliance Jio and MediaTek announced a collaboration to launch ‘Gaming Masters’, an esports event targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts.

Jio mediatek Free-Fire-Gaming-Masters (1)

Representational image

On Tuesday, Jio and MediaTek announced a collaboration to launch ‘Gaming Masters’, an esports event targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts in India. The registration for Gaming Masters tournament has already begun starting December 29, 2020. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plans under Rs 500

The registration for the esports event will continue until January 9, 2021. The tournament begins on January 13 and continue until March 7. The 70-day esports tournament has been announced following the success of JioGames’, Jio’s first-ever online gaming event – ‘India ka Gaming Champion’. The entire tournament will be broadcast live on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube. Also Read - MediaTek is the largest phone chip maker in Quarter 3, 2020

Both Jio and MediaTek have announced that there will be no registration or participation fee for anyone joining the tournament. This decision will definitely encourage more and more gamers to participate in the esports tournament. Jio and MediaTek also announced that gamers will get an opportunity to win prize worth Rs 12.5 lakh (Rs 12,50,000). Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans offering 1.5GB daily data

In an official press release, Jio together with MediaTek highlighted that the “Gaming Masters is a grassroot undertaking by MediaTek and Jio, that is meant to revolutionize online gaming.” The companies also said that the tournament is aimed to “test gamer’s skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena.”

Jio and MediaTek also highlighted that “Gaming Masters will feature Garena’s self-developed hit battle royale title, Free Fire, which is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.”

Few facts to keep in mind

#1 To register, you will need to visit this link: https://play.jiogames.com/esports

#2 Registration is open for both Reliance Jio as well as non-Jio users

#3: No registration or participation fee

#4 The tournament can be accessed only by users in India

#5 Price money is worth Rs 12.5 lakh

#5 You need not have a Jio number or a MediaTek powered smartphone to participate in the tournament

#6 If you want more information visit this link: https://i.mediatek.com/free-fire-gaming-master-Jioesport.

How to register for Gaming Masters

For Duos

STEP 1: Register on the portal

STEP 2: Create a team

STEP 3: Enter Game ID and IN Game Name

STEP 4: Click on FreeFire tournament (DUOS) and then on the Join option.

For Solos 

STEP 1: Register on the portal

STEP 2: Enter Game ID and IN Game Name

STEP 3: Click on FreeFire tournament (SOLOS)

STEP 4: Lastly, click on the Join option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 30, 2020 9:10 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 30, 2020 9:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

How to take screenshots on a Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook
How To
How to take screenshots on a Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook
WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones, Android phones from Jan 1

News

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones, Android phones from Jan 1

Microsoft has not acquired Sony Corp, reports online on the same are false

News

Microsoft has not acquired Sony Corp, reports online on the same are false

Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament: Get details

Gaming

Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament: Get details

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut in India: See new price

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut in India: See new price

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones, Android phones from Jan 1

Microsoft has not acquired Sony Corp, reports online on the same are false

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised: Details here

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India taking place soon

PUBG Mobile: These countries unbanned PUBG after imposing ban, will India do the same?

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

With Xiaomi Mi 11 now out, should you still get the Mi 10T Pro?

Steam Best Games of 2020 revealed: PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament: Get details

Gaming

Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament: Get details
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500
MediaTek becomes largest chipset maker in Q3, 2020

News

MediaTek becomes largest chipset maker in Q3, 2020
Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Features

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data
Jio Phone 4G sales to begin in 2021 with higher price

News

Jio Phone 4G sales to begin in 2021 with higher price

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 8 को किया गया स्पॉट, जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Motorola Capri Plus Specs Leaked : 64MP कैमरे और 90Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

Vivo X60 Series Launched : 48MP कैमरा और 120hz Display और Exynos 1080 के साथ लॉन्च हुई Vivo X60 सीरीज

Amazon Mega Salary Days: नए साल में अमेजन पर सेल, मिलेंगे ढेरों डिस्काउंट-ऑफर

Realme UI 2.0 in India: Realme के स्मार्टफोन्स में आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones, Android phones from Jan 1
News
WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones, Android phones from Jan 1
Microsoft has not acquired Sony Corp, reports online on the same are false

News

Microsoft has not acquired Sony Corp, reports online on the same are false
BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised: Details here

Deals

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised: Details here
Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

News

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India taking place soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India taking place soon

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers