Much like last year Resident Evil fans can get an early taste of the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil 3. This will be in the form of a playable demo that will be available starting March 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players via Steam announced Capcom. The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo lets players step into the boots of protagonist Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City.

While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also confront the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise. The Raccoon City Demo is set to reveal a brand new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants upon completion, and will be available starting March 19 9:30 AM IST on Xbox One and 10:30PM IST on

PlayStation 4 and Steam.

Capcom will also let players test their limits with a challenging Mr Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; players have to seek and destroy all of them with the Nemesis hot on their heels. An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues. And a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.

Later this month, fans can also get a sneak peek at Resident Evil Resistance. It is an asymmetrical 4 vs 1 multiplayer experience that is included with Resident Evil 3. In the open beta starting March 27. Players have the option to take on the role of Daniel Fabron, one of the game’s four Masterminds. They have to run twisted experiments using various bioweapons and traps on a group of everyday civilians. In turn, players can band together as one of four of the six Survivors. They each possess a unique ability to help their team escape the experiment before time runs out.

The Resident Evil Resistance open beta starts March 27 at 12:30PM IST for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and 10:30PM IST for Steam. The open beta will end when the game launches on April 3.