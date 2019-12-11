Rumors of Resident Evil 3 Remake game have been around for some time. Now, Capcom has finally revealed the official release date of the much-anticipated game. The Resident Evil 3 Remake will be available to play from 3 April 2020, on the Sony PS4, Xbox One, and Steam platform.

The game will introduce the Nemesis character in the new generation of consoles. This is a humanoid designed to be hostile and brutal with all its objectives. Equipped with a wide variety of weapons, this enemy is the one that will put a story that originally debuted in 1999.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

The scene and the story remain the same, featuring Jill Valentine and her battle against the bioweapon Nemesis in the ruined Raccoon City. However, the release of Resident Evil 3 Remake not only includes the single-player campaign of the game. It will also feature a completely new multiplayer mode, called Resident Evil Resistance. This modern multiplayer game was previously known as Project Resistance and is completely self-contained.

Four players compete in a co-op battle against a fifth contestant who manipulates the environment as a mastermind, sets traps and takes on big mutants Zombies like the notorious Tyrant. The gameplay is similar to Dead by Daylight or Evolve. In addition to a multitude of modern effects, the RE engine focuses on the realistic interaction of light and shadow based rendering. This allows developers to create believable environments with authentic lighting conditions.

Additionally, users who pre-order the game will get a Classic Costume Pack with the original Jill Valentine outfit and Carlos Oliveira character. Resident Evil 3 Remake was announced during the broadcast of the PlayStation event, State of Play. The company also announced its several other games including Dreams, Superliminal, Predator: Hunting Grounds and Spellbreak, which will also arrive in 2020.