Resident Evil 4's 2023 remake gets a new gameplay trailer: Check details
News

Resident Evil 4 remake gets an early gameplay trailer revealing third-person shooter mode and in-game environment

Gaming

Capcom has released a new gameplay trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake that's due for release in 2023. The trailer shows the third-person shooter mode and in-game environment.

Highlights

  • The upcoming Resident Evil 4's gameplay trailer reveals third-person shooter mode.
  • It reveals the original story of the protagonist Leon Kennedy.
  • The game will release in 2023 and it can be pre-purchased now for PC and consoles.
Resident Evil 4

Capcom shared the Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay trailer on Friday. The six-minute-long gameplay trailer shows the secret agent Leon Kennedy who’s on a mission to rescue the U.S president’s daughter Ashley Graham. The remake looks promising and visually appealing.

2023-due Resident Evil 4 remake now has a gameplay trailer

Capcom is all set to release the Resident Evil 4 remake in March 2023. Ahead of the release, the gameplay of the remake has been shared letting us know what to expect from the 2023 game.

The Resident Evil 4 remake appears to be a serious one as it shows compelling graphics that appear too realistic. The protagonist in the gameplay, Leon Kennedy, is going by the forest following the blood trail ending up in a village. The gameplay trailer shows breathtaking fight scenes in between and the original story of him going to the rescue of the president’s daughter continues.

The new Resident Evil 4 will launch on March 24, 2023, on all platforms including PC and consoles. It will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox X|S consoles.

On PC, it will be available on Steam at Rs 3,599 for the Standard Edition and Rs 4,199 for the Deluxe edition. For PlayStation consoles, it can be pre-purchased for Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,799, respectively. It is available for pre-purchasing at Rs 3,599 and Rs 4,199 for Xbox consoles.

System Requirements of Resident Evil 4

The PC system requirements of the game were recently released on platforms like Steam. The game can be easily played on a budget graphics card like Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti. However, it is recommended to play on at least a GTX 1070 to get an enjoyable experience at high settings. Here are the full system requirements for PCs.

Minimum requirements

  • CPU – Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • GPU – Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX560
  • RAM – 8GB

Recommended requirements

  • CPU – Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • GPU – Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • RAM – 16GB
  • Published Date: October 21, 2022 7:26 PM IST
