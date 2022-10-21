Capcom shared the Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay trailer on Friday. The six-minute-long gameplay trailer shows the secret agent Leon Kennedy who’s on a mission to rescue the U.S president’s daughter Ashley Graham. The remake looks promising and visually appealing.

Capcom is all set to release the Resident Evil 4 remake in March 2023. Ahead of the release, the gameplay of the remake has been shared letting us know what to expect from the 2023 game.

The Resident Evil 4 remake appears to be a serious one as it shows compelling graphics that appear too realistic. The protagonist in the gameplay, Leon Kennedy, is going by the forest following the blood trail ending up in a village. The gameplay trailer shows breathtaking fight scenes in between and the original story of him going to the rescue of the president’s daughter continues.

The new Resident Evil 4 will launch on March 24, 2023, on all platforms including PC and consoles. It will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox X|S consoles.

On PC, it will be available on Steam at Rs 3,599 for the Standard Edition and Rs 4,199 for the Deluxe edition. For PlayStation consoles, it can be pre-purchased for Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,799, respectively. It is available for pre-purchasing at Rs 3,599 and Rs 4,199 for Xbox consoles.

System Requirements of Resident Evil 4

The PC system requirements of the game were recently released on platforms like Steam. The game can be easily played on a budget graphics card like Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti. However, it is recommended to play on at least a GTX 1070 to get an enjoyable experience at high settings. Here are the full system requirements for PCs.

Minimum requirements

CPU – Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

– Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU – Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX560

– Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX560 RAM – 8GB

Recommended requirements