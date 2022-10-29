comscore Resident Evil Village comes to macOS: Check details
News

Resident Evil Village comes to macOS with Apple Silicon: Check details

Gaming

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Village will be available on Apple PCs and laptops powered by Apple Silicon chip running macOS 12 or macOS 13.

Highlights

  • Capcom's Resident Evil Village has arrived on Apple's PCs and laptops.
  • Resident Evil Village is available only on Apple Silicon powered devices.
  • Resident Evil Village supports macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 13 Ventura.
Resident Evil Village

Image: Capcom

Capcom has finally brought its popular survival horror game, Resident Evil Village, to macOS. The company has announced that the game will be available exclusively on Apple laptops and personal computers powered by the Apple Silicon running either MacOS Monterey 12.x or the MacOS Ventura that was released earlier this month starting today. Also Read - Apple may be working on macOS exclusively for iPad Pro M2

The game developer has also shared a list of Apple’s laptops and PC wherein gamers will be able to play Resident Evil Village. Check out the list here: Also Read - How to turn on Low Power Mode in macOS Monterey: Step-by-Step Guide

— MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)
— MacBook Pro (16-inch, M1 Pro, 2021)
— MacBook Pro (16-inch, M1 Max, 2021)
— MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro, 2021)
— MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Max, 2021)
— MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)
— MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
— MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
— iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)
— Mac mini (M1, 2020)
— Mac Studio（M1 Max, 2022
— Mac Studio（M1 Ultra, 2022） Also Read - Resident Evil Village DLC Winters’ Expansion arrives on October 28

For the unversed, Resident Evil Village is a single player survival horror game wherein the players control a character called Ethan Winters who is looking for his kidnapped daughter in a village full of mutants. “…the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares.
Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. When BSAA captain Chris Redfield attacks their home, Ethan must once again head into hell to get his kidnapped daughter back,” Capcom says about the game.

It is worth noting that earlier, gamers could play the Resident Evil Village only on gaming consoles such as Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X. But now, thanks to Apple’s Metal 3 API, interested people will also be able to play the game on their Apple PC or laptop. There is only one caveat. Gamers can play it only on the Apple PCs running Apple’s own Silicon chipset. This means that Apple laptops and PCs powered by Intel’s chipset will not be able to support the game.

About Apple’s Metal 3 API

In the heart of this development lies Apple’s Metal 3 API, which the company had announced at its annual developer conference, that is, the Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2022. “Metal 3, the latest version of the software that powers the gaming experience across Apple platforms…MetalFX Upscaling enables developers to quickly render complex scenes by using less compute-intensive frames, and then apply resolution scaling and temporal anti-aliasing… Game developers also benefit from a new Fast Resource Loading API that minimizes wait time by providing a more direct path from storage to the GPU, so games can easily access high-quality textures and geometry needed to create expansive worlds for realistic and immersive gameplay,” Apple had said at the time.

  • Published Date: October 29, 2022 12:37 PM IST
