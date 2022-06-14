Resident Evil Village DLC Winters Expansion to arrive on October 28

Capcom first announced the DLC for the Resident Evil Village last year. Now, almost a year later, the company has announced that it will release Resident Evil Village Downloadable Content titled ‘Winters’ Expansion’ in October this year. Also Read - Sony State of Play: Check all major updates ranging from Marvel's Spiderman to Resident Evil

Capcom, at the Capcom Showcase last night, said that the Winters’ Expansion will arrive on all available platforms on October 28. The company also said that the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will also be releasing at the same time. This means that the Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion and the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will arrive on the Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, Steam, Google Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series S on October 28. Also Read - From God of War to Naruto, here are the free Sony PlayStation Plus games for June

About Resident Evil Village DLC Winters’ Expansion

As far as the game is concerned, Resident Evil Village DLC Winters’ Expansion is set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village. “Rosemary Winters, Ethan’s beloved daughter, has grown up and is now struggling with terrifying powers. In search of a way to break free from her curse, Rose enters the consciousness of the Megamycete,” Capcom wrote in a blog. Also Read - Sony working on bringing God of War, Horizon series to Amazon Prime, Netflix

“Rose’s journey takes her to a mysterious realm where memories of the past return to create a warped and twisted world of nightmares,” the company added.

The games comes with a host of new features for the players. Take a peek:

Third-Person Mode: This will allow players to play the main story mode in a third-person perspective. This new viewpoint will let players see Ethan as he faces off against his enemies.

Mercenaries Additional Orders: It will bring arcade-like action shooting experience returns with additional stages and new playable characters such as a fully prepared Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, who wields a giant hammer and possesses the ability to control magnetic forces, and Alcina Dimitrescu who is over nine-feet tall.

Shadows of Rose: Capcom says that players saw Rose as a baby in the main story of Resident Evil Village. This DLC will show her story of survival 16 years after the original campaign.

Wait, there’s more

Apart from announcing the new DLC and Resident Evil Gold Edition, the company said that Resident Evil Re:Verse, which is an online multiplayer experience included with new purchases of Resident Evil Village, will also go be available on the same date, that is October 28.

At the Capcom Showcase, the company also shared details about the Resident Evil 3. The company said that the Resident Evil 4 will arrive next year on March 24, 2023.

Wait, there’s more. Capcom also said the Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gaming consoles with 4K resolution, ray tracing, high frame rate, and 3D audio. On PS5, these games will also support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support and on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, players will be able to upgrade at no additional cost via the digital upgrade program and Smart Delivery. All these upgrades will also be available to PC via a patch today.