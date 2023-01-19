Sony has been pushing some of its exclusives to PC lately. The most exciting game coming to PC soon is The Last of Us Part I. Now, the so far exclusive title for PS5, Returnal is coming to PC next month. Also Read - Samsung once again India's top smartphone brand, Vivo ranks second

Sony on its PlayStation YouTube channel has also shared a features trailer of the game revealing the optimization it’s bringing to the PC platform. Some of the features include Ray Tracing and DLSS/FSR support. Let’s see what is coming to the PC version and take look at its system requirements. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets new features: Check list here

Returnal PC release date, features

Returnal is launching on February 15 for PC. The game will be available for purchase on Steam and the Epic Games store. However, you can pre-purchase it right now. The game is priced at Rs 3,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report

The game’s release is just a few weeks before the launch of The Last of Us Part I, which is another title coming to PC in March.

The Returnal for PC will come with several improvements making it optimized on PC. Some of the obvious things the PC version will be getting is support for Ray Tracing (RT). It will have RT for shadows and reflections making it utilize all the power new-gen cards.

The game will also support Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR technology to help you get better frame rates. It will also have support for ultrawide (21:9) and super ultrawide (32:9) screens.

It will have Dolby Atmos support for audio, and as for accessories, PlayStation’s DualSense controller will be compatible with the game on a PC.

Returnal PC System requirements

Minimum: Low-quality 720p@60fps

CPU – Intel Core i5 6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

RAM – 16 GB DDR4

Storage – 60GB HDD or SSD

OS – Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Recommended: Medium-quality 1080p@60fps

CPU – Intel Core i5 8400 (6 core 2.8GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHz)

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600 6GB

RAM – 16 GB DDR4

Storage – 60GB SSD

OS – Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Recommended: High-quality 1080p@60fps

CPU – Intel Core i7-8700 (6 core 3.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7GHz)

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 Super 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB

RAM – 16 GB DDR4

Storage – 60GB SSD

OS – Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Apart from this, the game can be played in 4K 60fps with something like the RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon equivalent and Intel’s i7-97000K or AMD Ryzen equivalent. You can read the maxed-out PC requirements on the PlayStation Blog.