Revenge eSports wins PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 grand finals
Revenge eSports wins PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 grand finals

The finals saw Revenge eSports win the top prize, followed by ORANGE ROCK and TeamINS in the second and third position, respectively.

  Published: October 22, 2019 9:52 AM IST
PMIT 2019

The PUBG Mobile India Tour (PMIT) 2019 came to an end after its two-day long Grand Finals with Revenge eSports emerging victorious. It took place at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata as the top 20 squads from across India battled for the title. The finals saw Revenge eSports win the top prize, followed by ORANGE ROCK and TeamINS in the second and third position, respectively.

PMIT 2019 was a combination of both online events with regional finals in four parts of India. OPPO PMIT 2019 has been the country’s first multi-tiered tournament. Across four groups, the tournament saw participation from 400,000 players, with over a million games played in between them. Day one of the PMIT 2019 Grand Finals kicked off with action across all four maps. Team ORANGE ROCK dominated Erangel in round one, while Revenge eSports won the second round played in Miramar. The third round in Sanhok went in favour of TEAM ALL STARS. With two more matches left for the day, Rising Hydra went on to rule the fourth round played in the snow-capped landscape of Vikendi. The last match of the day played in Erangel was won by Revenge eSports, skyrocketing them to the top of the game charts.

On Day two ORANGE ROCK once again won the sixth match of the Grand Finals played in Erangel. The following round played in Miramar went to All Stars, while 8BitRampage took down rest of the squads in Sanhok. TEAM ALL STARS dealt some serious damage in Vikendi winning the ninth match of the day. The final and the deciding round played in Erangel was won by Rising Hydra.

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive rewards and in-game items to Indian players

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive rewards and in-game items to Indian players

PMIT 2019: Individual awards

As is customary with PUBG Mobile tournaments, the PUBG Mobile India Tour also saw numerous players awarded for their distinctive skill set. The title of ‘The Wanderer’ went to SnowFTW for the longest foot travel. 8BitGill was awarded the titles of ‘Chosen One’ with the maximum MVPs, as well as ‘The Annihilator’, for causing the maximum damage. INSJokerFTW won the title of the ‘Headshot Expert’ for dealing the highest number of headshots.

In team titles, Revenge eSports were named ‘The Exterminators’, with the maximum squad kills. They also won the title of ‘The Grenadiers’, with the highest number of squad grenade kills. A special people’s choice award was also given to 8BitRampage as the fan favorite team basis voting in the PUBG Mobile game. The popular team was awarded with a game prize of Rs 6,00,000.

PMIT 2019 saw some A-list casters from the esports fraternity. The English casting honors were carried out by Asurai, Illustrado, and The Experiment, while the Hindi casting was taken on by the experienced gamers such as RawkneeK18 Gaming, Kronten along with Ocean Pro. These familiar names in the esports circuit came together to give fans a perfect ending to the PMIT 2019. The stream from the grand finals of the PMIT 2019 that took place on 19th-20th October can be seen here.

  Published Date: October 22, 2019 9:52 AM IST

