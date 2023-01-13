comscore Valorant announces Harbor's success by placing Billboards and doing Mural Art
Riot celebrates success of Valorant's Indian agent Harbor by displaying Mural Art and Billboards across India

To celebrate the success of Valorant's Indian character, Riot has done Mural Art in Mumbai and has placed 17 billboards across the country.

  • Riot has officially announced Mural Art and Billboards for Valorant's Indian agent Harbor to celebrate the character's success.
  • The Mural Artwork has been done at Colaba, South Mumbai.
  • Thre are over 17 billboards of Harbor and Valorant across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, and Baroda.
Valorant Mural Art 4

Riot on Friday announced Mural Art of Valorant’s Indian agent Harbor to celebrate the character’s success. In addition to this, the company has placed several billboards across different cities in India including Mumbai, Delhi, and others. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets chat bubbles, 4K display support and more

Harbor’s Mural Art and Billboards placed across India

Back in October, Riot launched the first Indian character named Harbor in Valorant and since then, he’s become one of the major controllers alongside Brimstone, Viper, Astra, and Omen. Also Read - Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Valorant Mural Art Also Read - Audi delivers over 100,000 electric cars globally in 2022

Harbor possesses water-bending abilities owing to the artifact that he discovered. He has desi looks, style, and voice lines that make him dearer to Indian players.

Celebrating the character’s success, the Mural Art has been done at Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg road, Colaba, South Mumbai. The Mural Art covers an area of 8400 sq ft and portrays Harbor’s story while showcasing Mumbai’s surroundings.

Valorant Mural Art

Furthermore, Riot has also placed about 17 billboards of Harbor across different cities in India. The billboards can be seen in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, and Baroda.

While these billboards have been announced now, several netizens already saw them and posted photos on social media.

Recently, the Indian government recognized Esports as an official sport, which appears to have made Riot push the game even further to the masses. The billboards are one of the ways, Riot’s trying to reach out as an Esports game to more gamers in the country.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1

In other news, Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 1 brought the first Indian map named Lotus. The map is inspired by Indian caves and has three spike planting sites. It’s become another big map, in terms of size, joining Breeze.

Apart from the map, the new Act also brings back Split with a couple of changes. There’s also a new Battlepass having the Araxys bundle costing 8,700 VP. The bundle includes skinned Operator, Vandal, Shorty, and others available in different variants like White, Black, etc.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2023 7:51 PM IST
