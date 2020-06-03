Riot Games' has officially launched Valorant with a new map and agent

The newest FPS game Valorant from Riot Games is now officially live with it’s Act 1: Ignition. The game is now live on all the regions that is has been available in the beta. In addition to that it is also going live in India, Vietnam, China and the Middle East. Initially, Riot Games had announced that the game would not be available in these regions. But this was changed and players from India will get servers later but can connect to South Asian servers now. As a result Indian players will be getting high pings for the moment. Also Read - Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India

The first act of Valorant saw devs add a new agent called Reyna, who is apparently from Mexico. Besides this a new map called Ascent has also been added. It has been described as, "an open playground for small wars of position and attrition." A new mode called Spike Rush has also been added to the game. The agents Sage, Omen, Phoenix, Raze and Jett have all been balanced out with buffs and nerfs.

As for the Ascent Map is set in Italy that features a large, open middle area that both teams can skirmish over. Mid is a playground for diverse ability use and successfully controlling the area opens additional routes for Attackers to both Spike sites. The devs are not making 'Competitive mode' available on launch. The devs argue, "our initial focus is making sure our service is stable before activating competitive matchmaking."

The devs have also introduced a whole lot of performance updates with the patch notes 1.0. One of the more prevalent problems that players previously faced is framerate dips in combat, this seems to have been fixed. The devs have also made adjustments to make sure that the FPS increases on mid to high specs as well as low to mid spec PCs. All the changes to the patch notes can be found here.