  Riot Games to offer $100,000 if you can find security flaws in its Vanguard anti-cheat program
Riot Games to offer $100,000 if you can find security flaws in its Vanguard anti-cheat program

The bounty offered by Riot Games starts at $25,000 for basic security flaws and goes up to $100,000 for more severe vulnerabilities that users are challenged to find.

  Published: April 21, 2020 2:19 PM IST
Valorant Closed Beta key

Bug bounties are becoming a growing trend and for good reason. The method allows more perspective on looking for bugs on the latest software and games. Moreover, it allows people to look for these a chance at earning some pretty big amounts in the bank. Popular first-person shooter Valorant is on the rise right now. To make it bug-free, parent company Riot Games has launched what appears to be the biggest bug-bounty in gaming. Also Read - Valorant tournament to be streamed today on ESPN: How to watch

Riot Games is offering a sum of $100,000 to anyone who can find a security flaw in the company’s controversial Vanguard anti-cheat system. Announced today, the bounty is hosted on HackerOne. If you’re not familiar, HackerOne is a platform where users can earn money from tech companies like Riot Games for spotting security flaws. Also Read - Valorant drops now available on all streams, expanded to new region

There are various reward tiers associated with the new bug bounty by Riot Games. The more severe of a security threat you find in Vanguard, the more money you get out of it. This starts at $25,000 for a bug that allows third parties to access a user’s private information. The reward goes up all the way to $100,000 for “code execution on the kernel level”, that would effectively let a hacker compromise important parts of a machine. Also Read - Here's how you can get a Valorant Beta key from Riot Games

“We want players to continue to play our games with peace of mind, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” a message from the Riot Security Team reads. “If you think you’ve found a flaw in Vanguard that would undermine the security and privacy of players, please submit a report right away.”

Riot Games announced the bounty following a week of controversy around its Vanguard anti-cheat program. The program is installed on the machines of people who download and play the new Valorant shooting game. People were concerned when they found out that the new anti-cheat mechanism is always running. Further, it also has heightened privileges to boot. However, the League of Legends developer has assured people that Vanguard has been rigorously tested for vulnerabilities.

  Published Date: April 21, 2020 2:19 PM IST

