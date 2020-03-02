Riot Games' Project A is called Valorant and its an FPS game

There’s a new FPS game which is about the hit the gaming scene it seems. The new game is called Vaorent from Riot Games and it is apparently a cross between Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Rainbow Six Siege. The game was first officially talked about by Riot Games back in 2019. It had announced that the company is working on a new Project-A which it turns out is the game called Valorent.

According to reports by those that have tried out Valorent, the game has strong vibes of Counter Strike Global Offensive with elements from Rainbow Six Siege. Riot Games is pushing this as a competitive shooter of a game. Like in Counter Strike, players in Valorent will be playing in teams of 5 vs another team of 5. The objective of the game is to either plant a bomb which is called a spike, while the other team defends. Needless of say the team that eliminates the whole of the other team wins the round. There will apparently be 25 rounds total in a game and the objective is to win 13 rounds before the other team does.

Sommer 2020

2020 여름

Лето 2020 pic.twitter.com/A7BnCpGhFV — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 2, 2020

A typical game of Valorem would last about 60 minutes and each round goes by quickly. The players get to buy new weapons at the beginning of each round along with skills. This is where the similarity with Rainbow Six Siege begins.

The agents all have their special skills that can be used to tackle the enemies. And these abilities are not like those of Overwatch which usually damages directly. These skills would be vital to winning a round, but not essential. The game still comes down to shooting down the enemy.

Valorant will see skills that deny area and need strategy to be deployed. These are not all randomly spamming skills and would require teamwork as well. The game is apparently set for release in mid-summer.