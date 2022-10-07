After several rumors, Riot appears to have again confirmed that its upcoming agent, Mage, will be from India. A new teaser sheds light on the location of the new agent. This comes a day after the official Valorant Twitter account tweeted “Jald hi milte hain,” teasing the upcoming agent. Also Read - Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Valorant’s Astra and Killjoy discover the new Indian agent

In the new teaser video, Astra and Killjoy are shown together as they track the new agent. The video shows off the location of the new agent as India, in fact when zoomed in, we get a hint that the agent could be from Delhi. Also Read - Best upcoming Android games to look out for: From action, to strategy

Nothing as the agent’s skills or abilities or looks for that matter has been revealed officially. However, some leaks have it that the new Indian character will be named Varun Batra.

This will be the first time that an Indian agent will be joining the team of other agents in the game. In the past, some game markers did introduce Indian characters in their titles, just a Ramya Parekh in Apex Legends and Navin Rao in Battlefield 2042.

Both were by EA, now Riot appears to sail the same boat by offering an Indian agent in the game. While not much is known about Mage, Indian fans of the game are still excited about the agent.

Valorant has grown to become one of the most popular FPS games in India. Ever since its global inception, the game has seen an increasing number of Indian players. This, plus the growing Indian servers, increasing tournaments, and streams from the country, all have proven that India is possibly the right market for Riot to bet on.

The Indian agent is expected to launch at the time of Episode 5 Act III, which is expected to launch later this month.