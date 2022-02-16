Beware! This kid s game has turned into an 18+ game

comscore Roblox kids game is filled with sex spaces; people are worried for their kids mental health
Roblox kids game is filled with sex spaces; people are worried for their kids mental health

Such primitive metaverse spaces with adult themes in a children's game are causing a lot of stir in public, who have been questioning Roblox about it not enforcing its rules.

Roblox

(Image: Roblox)

Roblox is an online platform and game creation system, which allows users to program and play games. The platform has been used to create a lot of games targeted towards children. While aimed at children, various notorious elements have found their way onto it. Multiple elements have made sex games on the platform, with them commonly being referred to as “condos”. Also Read - Adidas laces up for metaverse, partners with Coinbase crypto exchange

Roblox is one of the most popular children’s games in the world, with the company telling Bloomberg back in 2020, that two-thirds of all US children between the ages of nine and 12 playing games on the platform.

Condos are spaces generated by users where people can talk about sex. Their virtual avatars can even get together and do the deed. Such games tend to throw out all of the rules set by Roblox out of the window, with players roaming around naked/in bondage outfits, performing strip dances, openly having sex, commenting on the sex techniques and more. Some spaces even take it to the next levels with virtual avatars in Nazi uniforms performing all such deeds.

Such primitive metaverse spaces with adult themes in a children’s game are causing a lot of stir in public, who have been questioning Roblox about it not enforcing its rules.

Roblox, in a statement given to BBC, has accepted the problem stating, “We know there is an extremely small subset of users who deliberately try to break the rules.” The company claims that it is constantly trying to take these games offline with manual and automated efforts. Due to all of these efforts, Condo games are usually live for only a short time, before the company takes them down.

(Image: Roblox)

The company claims to constantly conduct safety reviews of every single image, video, and audio file uploaded to its servers, via a combination of human and machine detection. However, some explicit content does tend to slip through the cracks, with many bad elements going out of their way to game the system.

These condos are not games that you can easily stumble upon, it requires effort to search them. Due to this, most children will not find themselves in a sticky situation, however, a few tech-savvy children could still slip through and randomly stumble onto such spaces.

A major worry of most parents is that such spaces are children and adults socializing. Most of the chats in condos are extremely dirty and would make a lot of people cringe.

To curb this, Roblox has even developed ‘Parental Control’ tools, which adults can use to restrict who their children interact with and which experiences they can access. However, accessing these tools is not as easy and requires the parents to be tech-savvy.

While Roblox in a conversation with BBC emphasized that finding condos is extremely difficult, the news website managed to easily find legitimate spaces with a lot of inappropriate sexual language being used.

“We have zero tolerance for sexual content or behaviour of any kind, and we take swift action against anyone found to be acting in breach of our Community Standards,” Roblox told BBC.

Meta is also facing such issues even in its “Horizon Venues” spaces where we recently saw growing cases of virtual sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour. Such cases are showcasing the cracks in the metaverse spaces, with the companies struggling to provide users with a safe space.

  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 6:05 PM IST

