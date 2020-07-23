comscore Rocket League is going to become free-to-play this summer
Rocket League is going to become free-to-play this summer

Rocket League will release on the Epic Games Store on PC the same time it goes free to play.

  • Published: July 23, 2020 5:59 PM IST
Rocket League free to play

The popular multiplayer game Rocket League just announced that it is going free to play. According to developers Psyonix, “After nearly five years, millions of players, and billions of soccar matches played, it’s time to talk about the next chapter of Rocket League.” The post on the website mentions that beginning later this summer, the game is going free to play. Also Read - Killing Floor 2 and other games free on Epic Games Store this week

Apparently, the core gameplay will remain the same, but the main menus are being refined to make exploring the game easier. The devs are revamping and improving major features like Tournaments and Challenges. They are also introducing cross-platform progression to the game. Also Read - Watch Dogs 2 to be give out for free during Ubisoft Forward

Rocket League will release on the Epic Games Store on PC the same time it goes free to play. This version of the game will be identical to the version found on other platforms, and will feature cross-platform play anywhere you play the game, including between the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Once Rocket League goes free to play, anyone who already owns it on any platform (including Steam) will be able to play and enjoy the game with full support for future updates and features. However, the Steam version will no longer be available to download for new players. Anyone who has played Rocket League online before the launch of free to play will be rewarded with Legacy status, which includes:

– All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

– “Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played the game

– 200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

– Golden Cosmos Boost

– Dieci-Oro Wheels

– Huntress Player Banner

PUBG Update 8.1 goes live with Season 8 and reworked Sanhok map

In addition, those that have played online before this announcement, will also receive the Faded Cosmos Boost. Legacy rewards will be granted once the free to play version launches later this summer. As for the player inventories it will still be available when free to play goes live. Besides this the devs are introducing cross-platform progression with free to play, and players will be able to bring items, Rocket Pass progress, and Competitive Rank to every platform where they play Rocket League.

