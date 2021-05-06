Rocket League Mobile could launch soon: Report

Epic Games is according to a report by Android Police is planning to bring the full version of Rocket League to mobile, with a beta potentially being released in the second quarter of 2021. The upcoming release is not to be confused with Rocket League Sideswipe, which will be launched for iOS and Android mobile platforms later this year, according to XDA Developers. Also Read - Epic Games next partnerships could bring The Rock, LeBron James to Fortnite

According to documents made available via Android Police during the ongoing Epic Games vs Apple trial, Psyonix, which was acquired by Epic Games, is planning to create a next-generation launcher for Rocket League that would bring the full experience to all platforms, including mobile.

The document also shows that Epic Games was planning to start testing Rocket League for mobile in beta in the second quarter of 2021.

These documents were initially drafted back in June 2020, so it’s possible plans have changed. However, hearing that the developers want to bring Rocket League to an even wider audience makes sense, it added.

As of now, Rocket League is available on pretty much every other platform, including consoles, PC, Nintendo Switch and more.