Rockstar Games giving away $2,000,000 in GTA and RDR2 rewards

There’s some great news for GTA Online and Red Dead Online players from Rockstar Games. The company just announced that Grand Theft Auto Online is entering its seventh year and is more popular than ever. GTA Online has managed to break all records last year that it previously made in terms of daily, weekly and monthly average players. December 2019 was also the largest month ever in terms of player numbers for GTA Online. As for Red Dead Redemption 2, it became the best selling game of the past four years.

“We’d like to thank our entire community and all the incredible players we have in both games for another record-breaking holiday season for both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. Everyone from the Heist crews, stunters and racers in GTA Online to the Moonshiners, Bounty Hunters, Traders and Collectors of Red Dead Online – along with all the players happy to wander, explore and create their own adventures in both worlds – we thank you for helping to build some of the best gaming communities around.” Writes Rockstar Games in its blog.

And to celebrate this Rockstar Games is giving away bonus cash of up to GTA$2,000,000 in its biggest cash giveaway yet. Starting on January 30 players can earn $1,000,000 of ingame GTA cash just by playing before February 5. And they will be able to earn another $1,000,000 by playing between February 6 and 12. Red Dead Online players will receive a series of gifts that include free access to select roles, special role item giveaways and more.

Red Dead Online players will get The Gunslinger’s Cache and the The Bounty Hunter’s Kit for free. Players can get The Gunslinger’s Cache by playing between January 28 and February 3 . It includes a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo. The Bounty Hunter’s Kit can be earned by playing between February 4 and 10. It includes a Free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.