Rockstar Games Holiday Sale 2021: Up to 70 percent off on Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA, and more

Rockstar Games is hosting Holiday Sale with special discounts on some of its popular games. The developer of the GTA franchise will continue the season sale till January 5, 2022. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car

The sale is live on Rockstar’s online store and will end on January 5, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET (10:29 AM IST, January 6). A 40 percent off is listed on apparel and collectibles including t-shirts, bottle openers, cases, etc. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

Rockstar Games is providing up to 70 percent off on some of the major PC titles including Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition, among a few mentions. Also Read - GTA Online Halloween Events 2021: Spooky killer clowns, haunted Phantom car, UFOs, and more

Rockstar Games Holiday Sale 2021: Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, Max Payne 3, L.A. Noire on offer

As mentioned, the popular developer has offered up to 70 percent on several classic PC titles that include-

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available at Rs 1,696

L.A Noire is now available at Rs 581

Bully: Scholarship Edition now available for Rs 437

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will be available with a 20 percent discount.

“The holidays are closing in, and the recently relaunched Rockstar Store has a number of deals for this year’s Holiday Sale — including 40% off our assortment of apparel and collectibles from across the Rockstar Games catalog, 50% to 70% off a variety of classic Rockstar Games PC titles, and a special 20% discount on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC,” Rockstar Games mentioned in its official blog post.

Those purchasing the trilogy will get a complimentary item. One will get the option to choose either ‘A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online’ or ’55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online.’ However, to reap the benefit will have to purchase the game before January 5. On purchase, one will be eligible for a $10 (around Rs 760) discount. “Buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition for PC by this date to receive $10 off a product priced at $15 or more from the Rockstar Store (exchange rates apply),” the developer says. The offer will be valid till January 17 at 12 AM ET (10:30 AM IST, January 18).