comscore Rockstar Games Holiday Sale 2021: Up to 70 percent off on Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rockstar Games Holiday Sale 2021: Up to 70 percent off on Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA, and more
News

Rockstar Games Holiday Sale 2021: Up to 70 percent off on Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA, and more

Gaming

Rockstar Games Holiday Sale offers discounts on classic PC titles, to continue till January 5, 2022.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games is hosting Holiday Sale with special discounts on some of its popular games. The developer of the GTA franchise will continue the season sale till January 5, 2022. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car

The sale is live on Rockstar’s online store and will end on January 5, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET (10:29 AM IST, January 6). A 40 percent off is listed on apparel and collectibles including t-shirts, bottle openers, cases, etc. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

Rockstar Games is providing up to 70 percent off on some of the major PC titles including Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition, among a few mentions. Also Read - GTA Online Halloween Events 2021: Spooky killer clowns, haunted Phantom car, UFOs, and more

Rockstar Games Holiday Sale 2021: Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, Max Payne 3, L.A. Noire on offer

As mentioned, the popular developer has offered up to 70 percent on several classic PC titles that include-

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available at Rs 1,696

L.A Noire is now available at Rs 581

Bully: Scholarship Edition now available for Rs 437

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will be available with a 20 percent discount.

“The holidays are closing in, and the recently relaunched Rockstar Store has a number of deals for this year’s Holiday Sale — including 40% off our assortment of apparel and collectibles from across the Rockstar Games catalog, 50% to 70% off a variety of classic Rockstar Games PC titles, and a special 20% discount on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC,” Rockstar Games mentioned in its official blog post.

Those purchasing the trilogy will get a complimentary item. One will get the option to choose either ‘A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online’ or ’55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online.’ However, to reap the benefit will have to purchase the game before January 5. On purchase, one will be eligible for a $10 (around Rs 760) discount. “Buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition for PC by this date to receive $10 off a product priced at $15 or more from the Rockstar Store (exchange rates apply),” the developer says. The offer will be valid till January 17 at 12 AM ET (10:30 AM IST, January 18).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 7:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme 9i might come with support for 65W fast charging
Mobiles
Realme 9i might come with support for 65W fast charging
Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Laptops

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out

Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rockstar Games Holiday Sale 2021: Up to 70 percent off on Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA, and more

Gaming

Rockstar Games Holiday Sale 2021: Up to 70 percent off on Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA, and more
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here
GTA Online Halloween Events 2021: Spooky killer clowns, haunted Phantom car, UFOs, and more

Gaming

GTA Online Halloween Events 2021: Spooky killer clowns, haunted Phantom car, UFOs, and more
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition trailer released

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition trailer released

हिंदी समाचार

इस चीनी वेबसाइट ने Google को छोड़ा पीछे, बनी 2021 की सबसे लोकप्रिय साइट

Airtel लाया 666 रुपये का नया प्रीपेड प्लान, रोज 1.5GB डेटा और फ्री कॉलिंग के साथ मिलेंगे ढेरों फायदे

फ्री फायर के आज के एक्टिव रिडीम कोड्स, फ्री में मिलेंगे कई धांसू आइटम

120W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाले Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें सभी फीचर्स

आयकर विभाग के निशाने पर चीनी स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां, कई शहरों में हो रही जांच

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out
News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out
Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options
HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Laptops

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report
Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Gaming

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers