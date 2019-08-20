Rockstar Games may announce Grand Theft Auto 6 soon

The next iteration of the open world gangster game Grand Theft Auto is still a long way off from launch. But that does not mean we have not heard anything about it. Rumors about the game have flying thick for a while now. And the last rumor we heard was that GTA 6 is called project Americas by Rockstar Games. And now fresh rumors have begun circulating again with Rockstar North offices taking down the Red Dead Redemption 2 banner. The Rockstar North offices had those banners put up since the reveal of Red Dead Redemption 2. And before that it was the GTA V banners that adorned the place. This has given rise to speculations that Grand Theft Auto 6 or one of the bigger Rockstar games is coming soon.

Apparently the upcoming game will come with four main characters. And players will have to work their way up the drug cartel in a split storyline. This new information comes from a Reddit user by the name of JackOLantern1982. The user has posted a detailed list of the possible things that are coming to the game. This post has now been deleted by the user but we have the whole list of the things posted by the user here.

– Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development since 2012, but production didn’t begin properly until 2015, but even then the team was focusing more on Red Dead Redemption 2.

– It’s another Rockstar Worldwide Production.

– Codename is PROJECT AMERICAS.

– Set in both Vice City and a new fictional location based on Rio de Janeiro.

– Some linear missions take place in Liberty City, but it isn’t an open world (think Ludendorff in GTA 5).

– Game will balance realism and arcade and it won’t be as realistic as Red Dead Redemption 2.

– One playable protagonist: male, not female, despite supposed leaks.

– Set in 1970s-1980s.

– You play as an up and coming drug lord-wannabe named “Ricardo”. Another key character called “Kacey” is a part of the narrative. You start off as a grunt doing runs as a cocaine smuggler from Vice City to the new large South American area before making connections with big time drug lords and making your way up. Multiple cities.

– There will also be a giant prison which will play a part in the game.

– Will feature a ‘chapter’ system similar to a Tarantino flick or Red Dead Redemption 2.

– Weather is a heavy focus (hurricanes, floods, etc).

– Buildings change over the eras, vehicles too. So older, rare classic cars get more expensive as time progresses etc. Full economy.

– Heavily inspired by Netflix’s Narcos.

– They want to have an incredible 70s/80s soundtrack.

– A younger Martin Madrazo will make an appearance as will his father who is a big drug lord at the time. You do some missions for the Madrazo family involving hits on other gangs.

– Drug empire building is a mechanic similar to Vice City Stories but bigger. Think the GTA Online system and dial it up to 10.

– You can only have weapons on your person. No arsenal in your back pocket, like Red Dead Redemption 2.

– Your personal vehicle will be like your horse saddle in Red Dead Redemption 2. All your equipment is stored in the trunk. You also store your body armor in the car. If you wear it, it appears, no longer just an invisible thing.

– There will be tons of subtitle reading. Think Max Payne 3 amounts, very immersive, like watching an episode of Narcos. Whenever you’re in South America, don’t expect to hear much English. Vice City however is a mix of everything, but mostly English.

– Last bit of narrative info, it will discuss topics such as HIV and the immigration crisis of the time. A fictional version of Fidel Castro etc.

– Next-gen only, not PS4 or Xbox One [aka PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett]

– GTA 6 is now their primary focus, alongside another title (which might be Bully 2).

– Game is still in Pre-Alpha so names, locations, details could and probably will change.

– No ETA on a release date.

Some of the key takeaways from here are that the previous leak of the game being set in Vice City could be true. the multiple protagonists and the female protagonist seems credible as well. The inspiration from Netflix’s Narcos also seems to be cited by multiple sources. It seems the game will work with only next-generation consoles like PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett.