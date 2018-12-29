comscore
  Rockstar Games is apparently taking Narcos: Mexico as an inspiration for GTA VI
Rockstar Games is apparently taking Narcos: Mexico as an inspiration for GTA VI

GTA VI's release date is still as ambiguous as ever.

  Published: December 29, 2018 12:35 PM IST
Rockstar Games is right now one of the biggest game developers in the world, and its claim to fame has been the Grand Theft Auto series. GTA V has been its biggest feather in the cap yet, in terms of revenue earned. Despite the overwhelming success of the GTA series, Rockstar Games has recently decided to focus on the Red Dead Redemption series, which just saw the release of the second installment this year. Red Dead Redemption 2 has been praised for its exquisite attention to detail, and this trait has technically become the selling point of the game. And now it seems time is ripe for Rockstar Games to re-divert its attention towards the GTA VI game which is its biggest upcoming release.

GTA VI, according to some sources is expected to release in 2021, owing to the eight year gaps in the GTA series. On the other hand other rumors say that the next installment is not releasing anytime before 2022 according to the YouTube channel The Know. If the 2022 timeline for GTA VI is to taken seriously, this puts a nine-year difference between it and GTA V which was released in 2013. This is the longest gap between any GTA titles ever, and the reason would be because the GTA V title is so successful that it made Rockstar Game $90 million since day one.

GTA 6 rumor: To be set in Vice City and South America, have first female lead

New rumors have now surfaced that talk about how the GTA makers are impressed with the success of the Netflix series Narcos and it’s newest season set in Mexico. It will apparently be using that as inspiration for the next game. It’s also speculated that the next would likely be set in Tokyo. But according to the latest rumors, there’s a possibility of GTA VI being set in Vice City and South America. There are even speculations that the next game’s protagonist will be a woman. According to The Know, who cites an inside source, the next GTA game is internally referred to as Project Americas at Rockstar Games.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2018 12:35 PM IST

