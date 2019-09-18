comscore Rockstar Games releases PC launcher ; GTA: San Andreas free giveaway
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway
News

Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway

Gaming

GTA: San Andreas happens to be one of the best games in the GTA series and a definite component to its prolific popularity.

  • Published: September 18, 2019 5:47 PM IST
Rockstar Games launcher

There’s yet another new launcher that is now available for PC gamers, and this time it’s from Rockstar Games. But the good thing is that the company is offering GTA: San Andreas for free to those getting the launcher. GTA: San Andreas happens to be one of the best games in the GTA series and a definite component to its prolific popularity. The launcher is available to download on Windows and installing it will add the GTA: San Andreas to the library. Rockstar Games Social Club account is needed to sign into the launcher.

There are multiple Rockstar games on offer like GTA V, LA Noire, Bully, Max Payne 3 and GTA: Vice City. Users can purchase these on the launcher’s store. There is an option to get GTA Online Shark Cash cards which translates to online multiplayer’s in-game currency. Rockstar Games tweeted about the release of the launcher from their main account. The tweet read, “Download the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC and get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas FREE.” The launcher details can be checked out here.

Here's a ranking of all the PUBG Mobile maps

Also Read

Here's a ranking of all the PUBG Mobile maps

Back in August, one of the most popular open-world games from Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 crossed a new milestone. Parent company Take-Two Interactive announced that it has shipped 25 million copies of Red Dead Redemption 2. This shipment figure counts copies shipped through June 30. The last number announced was 24 million copies in May, and 23 million in February 2019. The game shipped 17 million copies right at launch back in October 2018. The game has earned Rockstar Games almost $1 billion in the first weekend of launch. This made Red Dead Redemption 2 only the second highest first weekend earner for Rockstar Games.

These numbers refer to the number of copies of the game that Rockstar has shipped to the retailers. And to top it off, Rockstar Games is still raking in the moolah with GTA V which has now shipped more than 110 million copies. The release of the game took the gaming world by storm and it apparently made $725 million in three days of release, and that is a massive achievement for any game.

  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 5:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway
Gaming
Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway
Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

News

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

News

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway

Gaming

Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway
Rockstar Games may announce Grand Theft Auto 6 soon

Gaming

Rockstar Games may announce Grand Theft Auto 6 soon
Red Dead Redemption 2 hits new milestone; sells 25 million copies

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 hits new milestone; sells 25 million copies
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying

Gaming

Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
GTA 6 to be 70s/80s Brazil, inspired by Netflix's Narcos: Reports

Gaming

GTA 6 to be 70s/80s Brazil, inspired by Netflix's Narcos: Reports

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 8 की अगली सेल कल 19 सितंबर को, दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Realme XT को मिला पहला सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ 64MP वाला कैमरा

Sharp ने भारत में लॉन्च की स्मार्ट होम अप्लायंसेज की रेंज

Oppo की फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी 25 मिनट में चार्ज करेगी 4000mAh बैटरी

Nokia 7.2 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने ट्विटर पर किया टीज


News

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know
News
Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know
Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different
ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

News

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know
Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa

News

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa