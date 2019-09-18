There’s yet another new launcher that is now available for PC gamers, and this time it’s from Rockstar Games. But the good thing is that the company is offering GTA: San Andreas for free to those getting the launcher. GTA: San Andreas happens to be one of the best games in the GTA series and a definite component to its prolific popularity. The launcher is available to download on Windows and installing it will add the GTA: San Andreas to the library. Rockstar Games Social Club account is needed to sign into the launcher.

There are multiple Rockstar games on offer like GTA V, LA Noire, Bully, Max Payne 3 and GTA: Vice City. Users can purchase these on the launcher’s store. There is an option to get GTA Online Shark Cash cards which translates to online multiplayer’s in-game currency. Rockstar Games tweeted about the release of the launcher from their main account. The tweet read, “Download the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC and get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas FREE.” The launcher details can be checked out here.

Back in August, one of the most popular open-world games from Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 crossed a new milestone. Parent company Take-Two Interactive announced that it has shipped 25 million copies of Red Dead Redemption 2. This shipment figure counts copies shipped through June 30. The last number announced was 24 million copies in May, and 23 million in February 2019. The game shipped 17 million copies right at launch back in October 2018. The game has earned Rockstar Games almost $1 billion in the first weekend of launch. This made Red Dead Redemption 2 only the second highest first weekend earner for Rockstar Games.

These numbers refer to the number of copies of the game that Rockstar has shipped to the retailers. And to top it off, Rockstar Games is still raking in the moolah with GTA V which has now shipped more than 110 million copies. The release of the game took the gaming world by storm and it apparently made $725 million in three days of release, and that is a massive achievement for any game.