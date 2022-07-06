comscore Rockstar shelves GTA 4 and RDR remasters as it plans to focus on GTA 6
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rockstar Wants To Work On Gta 6 Shelves Gta 4 And Red Dead Redemption Remasters Report
News

Rockstar wants to work on GTA 6, shelves GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters: Report

Gaming

GTA 6 is expected to release by 2024 or 2025 with the story set in Brazil.

GTA 4

Representational Image

Amidst the news of GTA 6 and its release, a leak revealed that Rockstar was working on potential remasters of the older GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption games. However, as per a new report from Kotaku, Rockstar could have paused the remasters of both the games to focus solely on the much-awaited GTA 6. Also Read - GTA 6 to bring back Vice City and Liberty city, launch tipped for 2024

Hope for the GTA 6?

Rockstar has reportedly shelved the remasters of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption. This decision could come after the GTA Trilogy failed to meet the expectations of the fans. Although, nothing is confirmed yet. Anyway, even though the remasters are paused, they aren’t canceled by any means. Also Read - GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

While Rockstar shoves away the remaster projects, the company is said to be focusing more on its upcoming GTA 6. Now, that could be a great decision for GTA fanatics as Rockstar has to work a lot on the GTA 5 successor, considering that the game already has a lot and a successor needs to meet all the expectations that the fans have. Also Read - GTA 5 selling with a great deal for Xbox owners: Check the latest offer

The GTA 6 was recently confirmed by Rockstar and it’s working on it as we play GTA 5 even after its 9+ years of release. As of now, nothing is confirmed about the game, but several rumors have revealed plenty of details for us to fantasize about.

What to expect from GTA 6?

Firstly, the story of the game is tipped to be set in Brazil. The story will revolve around twin siblings who get separated from their parents and get killed by a cartel in 2003. And in 2023 or 2024, both siblings meet but now they are on the opposite side.

The brother is working as a DOA agent, which is probably a parody or reference to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The sister now works for the cartel that killed their parents.

In addition to this, the game is said to bring more maps including the nostalgic, Liberty City in GTA online and Vice City in the story mode. Carcer City and other maps will also be present in the game, as per rumors.

Coming to the release date, there’s no official release date for the game’s unveiling. However, tipsters have suggested a 2024 or 2025 release timeline.

While all these leaks sound great, do take them with a pinch of salt, as they haven’t been confirmed by Rockstar yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 11:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 11:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives
Photo Gallery
Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives
How to clear browser cache in Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge

How To

How to clear browser cache in Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

Features

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

Lava Blaze spotted online: Here's how it looks

Mobiles

Lava Blaze spotted online: Here's how it looks

Ducati V21L MotoE e-bike prototype with a top speed of 275km/h unveiled: Check photos

Photo Gallery

Ducati V21L MotoE e-bike prototype with a top speed of 275km/h unveiled: Check photos

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

GTA 6: Rockstar pauses other remasters to focus on GTA 6

Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives

Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives: From Xiaomi Pad 5 to iPad 10.2 (2021)

Lava Blaze spotted online: Here's how it looks

BMW opens booking for electric Mini Cooper SE with additional features

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999