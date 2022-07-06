Amidst the news of GTA 6 and its release, a leak revealed that Rockstar was working on potential remasters of the older GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption games. However, as per a new report from Kotaku, Rockstar could have paused the remasters of both the games to focus solely on the much-awaited GTA 6. Also Read - GTA 6 to bring back Vice City and Liberty city, launch tipped for 2024

Hope for the GTA 6?

Rockstar has reportedly shelved the remasters of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption. This decision could come after the GTA Trilogy failed to meet the expectations of the fans. Although, nothing is confirmed yet. Anyway, even though the remasters are paused, they aren’t canceled by any means. Also Read - GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

While Rockstar shoves away the remaster projects, the company is said to be focusing more on its upcoming GTA 6. Now, that could be a great decision for GTA fanatics as Rockstar has to work a lot on the GTA 5 successor, considering that the game already has a lot and a successor needs to meet all the expectations that the fans have. Also Read - GTA 5 selling with a great deal for Xbox owners: Check the latest offer

The GTA 6 was recently confirmed by Rockstar and it’s working on it as we play GTA 5 even after its 9+ years of release. As of now, nothing is confirmed about the game, but several rumors have revealed plenty of details for us to fantasize about.

What to expect from GTA 6?

Firstly, the story of the game is tipped to be set in Brazil. The story will revolve around twin siblings who get separated from their parents and get killed by a cartel in 2003. And in 2023 or 2024, both siblings meet but now they are on the opposite side.

The brother is working as a DOA agent, which is probably a parody or reference to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The sister now works for the cartel that killed their parents.

In addition to this, the game is said to bring more maps including the nostalgic, Liberty City in GTA online and Vice City in the story mode. Carcer City and other maps will also be present in the game, as per rumors.

Coming to the release date, there’s no official release date for the game’s unveiling. However, tipsters have suggested a 2024 or 2025 release timeline.

While all these leaks sound great, do take them with a pinch of salt, as they haven’t been confirmed by Rockstar yet.