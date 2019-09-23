Rumor suggests Sony will launch PlayStation 5 Pro with PlayStation 5

The rumors around Sony PlayStation 5 are abound right now and the newest one suggest we’ll get a PlayStation 5 Pro with it. The usual trend with Sony has been launching the normal console variant followed by a slim one and then a Pro one. But this time around Japanese games journalist Zenji Nishikawa has claimed in a video that Sony will probably cut to the chase and launch the Pro version along with the regular variant.

Nishikawa’s predictions have been pretty accurate in the past with his predictions of the PS4 Pro and Switch Lite. According to the new leak, the PlayStation 5 Pro will be priced $100-$150 more than the regular PlayStation 5. This approach from Sony is apparently because it has “acknowledged the interest in a high-end model and wants to give players what they want right from the beginning of the generation.” Up until now the specs leaked, happen to indicate that the PlayStation 5 will be a robust console. Hence it is difficult to conclude what kind of specs the PlayStation 5 Pro will feature.

The most recent leaks from Twitter user Komachi, who successfully leaked details before were reported last. He tweeted that the GPU of the PlayStation 5 could run at 2GHz. This translates to a compute speed of 9.2 teraflops according to Twitter user Is A Parrot. This is leaps and bounds ahead of the computing power of present generation consoles. This is at par with the present generation RTX 2070 GPUs, but the RTX 2080 beats it. It will be interesting to see how Sony prices the new console.

In the interview we previously quoted, Cerny confirmed that PS5 will be backwards compatible for PS4 games. It is set to come with a disc drive, and has been in development for over four years. Sony has even partnered with a number of studios who are already working on next-gen games. And what’s more is that it will boast of ray-tracing technology. Sony has an expanded partnership with AMD and its chip software will be used for PS5’s internal architecture.

The other big improvement on the PS5 will be a Solid State Drive that was not present in the PS4. This ought to improve the load times and performance of the budget games on the device. According to another report, the load times of Spider-Man fell from 15 seconds on PS4 to less than one second on the new device.

The PS5 will also be coming with support for 8K resolutions, and will be compatible with PS VR kits. This will include both present and future versions. The other thing that was mentioned was that it will come with 3D audio, which isn’t exactly clear as to how it will be implemented and Cerny says, “As a gamer, it’s been a little bit of a frustration that audio did not change too much between PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. With the next console the dream is to show how dramatically different the audio experience can be when we apply significant amounts of hardware horsepower to it.”