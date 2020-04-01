Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

The Prince of Persia games were one of the most successful franchise from Ubisoft. It had a massive following and the Assassin’s Creed franchise was born as byproduct of the Prince of Persia series. But the Assassin’s Creed series became an even bigger entity and Ubisoft kind of just brought the Prince of Persia series to an unfortunate end. But there’s word on the winds that the company may be looking to revive the series.

Prince of Persia: Rumors

The rumor comes from the fact that John Harker from ResetEra commented on this topic. He is known for posting about leaks, and he posted on the forums. Back in January someone on the forums asked about the best way to play the Sands of Time game. To this Harker replied, “Wait, not that long for the remake.” This was followed by another comment where someone asked if Prince of Persia Dark Babylon rumor was true. To this he replied, “Yeah, that’s not the next PoP release.”

And finally in March when Ubisoft released the Blades of Persia Event on For Honor. This is basically a crossover event. And after the recent VR room Prince of Persia Sands of Time addition, this is the second Prince of Persia themed event added by Ubisoft. And Harker pointed this out and commented, “I wonder if all of this is building toward something.”

We know that this is all conjecture at this point, and until Ubisoft makes any official statement it will be. Like all leaks this is how things begin. But we won’t lie that this does give us some hope. But we will be pragmatic and take this with a pinch of salt. As for Ubisoft, they did mention in the past that they have not given up on the series and will be more games.