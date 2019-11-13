comscore Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store
News

Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store

Gaming

Rune 2 is set in a world where the Norse Gods have lost control of the world and creatures are infesting the world.

  • Updated: November 13, 2019 12:02 PM IST
Rune 2

The newest game from developer and publisher Human Head Studios, Rune 2 is now out for PC on the Epic Games Store. This is great news for those fans that have been waiting for a sequel since the first game came out in the year 2000. That makes it almost a gap of two decades between the two games. The game is set in a world where the Norse Gods have lost control of the world and creatures are infesting the world. It’s an action adventure RPG game where players take on all these challenges head on.

The game description goes, “Alone or with friends you will battle legions of Loki’s minions in brutal melee combat, travel the world collecting rare resources, locate precious artifacts to weaken the Realm Gate and craft the mightiest weapons the Nine Realms have ever seen.” Rune 2 offers the option to players to play solo or team up with friends. Players will be able to explore, craft weapons and items and fight through the  post-apocalyptic world. There is also the option to build Viking Longboats in order to travel.

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins

Players will be able to choose a God, who will grant them power in exchange for defeating Loki’s minions. Loki has initiated Ragnarok which is the end times in terms of the Norse mythology. Loki will apparently die when Ragnarok ends. But he has found a way to manipulate the flow of time and continuously resets the timer, creating an infinite cycle of chaos. With each reset the game describes, “A new era begins, each filled with different obstacles: perpetual night, giant-filled lands, harsh ice-ridden landscapes, and more. You’ll need to traverse many ages before amassing the power needed to defeat Loki.”

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Human Head Studios co-founder and Rune 2 project lead Chris Rhinehart wrote that it is the dedication of the fans that made sure we get a Rune 2.

  • Published Date: November 13, 2019 12:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 13, 2019 12:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store
Gaming
Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store
Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color coming to Amazon India

News

Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color coming to Amazon India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India: All you need to know

Disney+ India launch: Hotstar India working on bringing all the content

News

Disney+ India launch: Hotstar India working on bringing all the content

Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22

News

Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

A smartphone with over 10,000mAh battery launched: Here's what you need to know

Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color coming to Amazon India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India: All you need to know

Disney+ India launch: Hotstar India working on bringing all the content

Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store

Gaming

Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store
Epic Games Store is stopping users from buying too many games

Gaming

Epic Games Store is stopping users from buying too many games
Epic Games hosts 'Mega Sale'

Gaming

Epic Games hosts 'Mega Sale'
Borderlands 3 release date may have been accidentally revealed by the company

Gaming

Borderlands 3 release date may have been accidentally revealed by the company

हिंदी समाचार

Rune II गेम PC के लिए ऑफिशियली हुआ रिलीज, Thor के भाई Loki को मारने वाला बनेगा चैंपियन

Disney+ भारत में इन प्लान्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Tata Sky ने 199 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए 6 नए मंथली और एनुअल पैक

Motorola Razr फोल्डेबल डिस्प्ले वाला फोन आज होगा लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और प्राइस तक जानें सब कुछ

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, 6,999 रुपये में खरीदें

News

A smartphone with over 10,000mAh battery launched: Here's what you need to know
News
A smartphone with over 10,000mAh battery launched: Here's what you need to know
Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color coming to Amazon India

News

Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color coming to Amazon India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India: All you need to know
Disney+ India launch: Hotstar India working on bringing all the content

News

Disney+ India launch: Hotstar India working on bringing all the content
Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22

News

Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22