comscore S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?
News

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Gaming

GSC Game World abandons plan to add NFTs to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the developer initially announced to introduce its very own blockchain-driven 'metaverse.'

Stalker 2 NFT

Unlike popular developers, GSC Game World has decided not to include NFTs in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. The developer made the announcement following severe backlash. Although it was initially decided to keep the NFTs, GSC canceled the plan. Also Read - Ubisoft Quartz NFT platform was under development for 4 years, but developers are as confused as users

GSC Game World abandon Stalker 2 NFT plans following severe criticism

While the Stalker 2 developer announced its bright plan to introduce its very own blockchain-driven ‘metaverse,’ 24-hours post announcement, GSC Game World decided to reverse the course following criticism. Also Read - Rihanna, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes and more are getting their own metaverse avatars

“Based on the feedback we received, we’ve made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We’re making this game for you to enjoy — whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too,” the official Stalker Twitter account reads. Also Read - Matrix star Keanu Reeves thinks NFTs are a joke as 'they're easily reproducible'

A flash to what happened- the developer on December 15 said that it would partner with NFT platform DMarket and have its own ‘metaverse’ that players can crash in as a ‘metahuman,’ which is basically an NFT in the form of NPC. The yet-to-be-announced game would have utilised “blockchain technology to let the community own a piece of Stalker 2” and with users registering for in-game item drops “that will evolve into a new gaming feature built on top of Stalker 2”. The first of those drops would have been an auction in January 2022.

While GSC Game World would have joined other leading developers in the gaming industry including Ubisoft, EA, Peter Molyneux, it makes the Stalker 2 developer to be the first to scrap its NFT plans. Ubisoft developers are still trying to get a hang of the digital asset and its impact on integrating NFTs into their games. The video game company’s new NFT scheme has even been criticised as ‘utterly pointless,’ by the French Union.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 8:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?
Gaming
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?
Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

Apps

Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

Vivo S12 launch set for December 22: Top specifications, price, and other details are out

Mobiles

Vivo S12 launch set for December 22: Top specifications, price, and other details are out

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Features

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Realme GT 2 launch imminent as device listed on company website

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 launch imminent as device listed on company website

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

Realme GT 2 launch imminent as device listed on company website

Using Google Pay or PhonePe? 5 things to keep in mind while making UPI payments

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Gaming

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?
Ubisoft Quartz being in the works for 4 years, but developers still as confused as users

Gaming

Ubisoft Quartz being in the works for 4 years, but developers still as confused as users
From Rihanna to Shawn Mendes, your favourite stars are getting metaverse avatars

Entertainment

From Rihanna to Shawn Mendes, your favourite stars are getting metaverse avatars
Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'

News

Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'
Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

News

Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram ने नए साल से पहले दिया अपने यूजर्स को स्पेशल गिफ्ट, पेश किए कुछ बेहद खास फीचर्स

आज के फ्री फायर रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे ये जबरदस्त आइटम

iQOO U5 और iQOO U5x के लॉन्च से पहले ही हुआ लगभग सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा, जानें खास बातें

BGMI और Spider-Man: No Way आए साथ, एक और क्रॉसओवर हुआ टीज

Free Fire New Age: 17 जनवरी तक होंगे बहुत सारे मजेदार Events और मिलेंगे ढेरों धांसू Rewards

Latest Videos

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety
realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022
Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Features

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

News

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
News
Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Gaming

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?
Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

Apps

Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021
Realme GT 2 launch imminent as device listed on company website

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 launch imminent as device listed on company website
Using Google Pay or PhonePe? 5 things to keep in mind while making UPI payments

How To

Using Google Pay or PhonePe? 5 things to keep in mind while making UPI payments

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers