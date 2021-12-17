S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Unlike popular developers, GSC Game World has decided not to include NFTs in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. The developer made the announcement following severe backlash. Although it was initially decided to keep the NFTs, GSC canceled the plan. Also Read - Ubisoft Quartz NFT platform was under development for 4 years, but developers are as confused as users

While the Stalker 2 developer announced its bright plan to introduce its very own blockchain-driven 'metaverse,' 24-hours post announcement, GSC Game World decided to reverse the course following criticism.

"Based on the feedback we received, we've made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We're making this game for you to enjoy — whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too," the official Stalker Twitter account reads.

A flash to what happened- the developer on December 15 said that it would partner with NFT platform DMarket and have its own ‘metaverse’ that players can crash in as a ‘metahuman,’ which is basically an NFT in the form of NPC. The yet-to-be-announced game would have utilised “blockchain technology to let the community own a piece of Stalker 2” and with users registering for in-game item drops “that will evolve into a new gaming feature built on top of Stalker 2”. The first of those drops would have been an auction in January 2022.

While GSC Game World would have joined other leading developers in the gaming industry including Ubisoft, EA, Peter Molyneux, it makes the Stalker 2 developer to be the first to scrap its NFT plans. Ubisoft developers are still trying to get a hang of the digital asset and its impact on integrating NFTs into their games. The video game company’s new NFT scheme has even been criticised as ‘utterly pointless,’ by the French Union.