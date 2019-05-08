comscore
Sachin Saga VR Review: A step forward for VR gaming in India

The Sachin Saga game and the VR Headset have ushered India into an era of VR cricket games and it seems like a great catch for the many cricket fans in India who miss the fields.

Even if gaming has been there for a while, the concept of VR gaming is still relatively in its nascent stages. We have dedicated VR consoles that are paired with gaming consoles and PCs, and some VR headsets that work in tandem with smartphones. VR games have not become a widespread phenomenon yet, but one of the first ones to come from India is the Sachin Saga VR which uses its own VR headset and controller. I used the headset for a while and played the game and here’s my review.

The Game

There are very few sports VR games out there and we in India are always excited to play quality cricket games. The VR version of the Sachin Saga Cricket Champions which has been developed by JetSynthesys is available on both iOS and Android. In terms of similarities, there is the Legends mode where the player will be put in situations that the Maestro himself faced and the objective would be to overcome those situations.

In terms of differences with the Android version of the game, there is the point of view of the camera, which is from the bowler’s perspective, while it is the batsman’s perspective in the VR version. This fits into the scenario where the player feels immersed in the action and can even look around for a 360 degree view of the whole field. The game has multiple modes that includes a career mode as well. The action of the game is pretty accurate and players will have to keep an eye out for where the ball is going in order to make sure that taking a run is alright. That said, the shot selection in the game could have been evolved a bit, which we suppose future updates will be doing.

The VR Headset and the Controller

The VR headset that is being sold by JetSynthesys is available separately and users will have to buy it for Rs 1,999, and it is currently available on Paytm Mall website. The VR headset works for a lot of other games as well, and it is essentially like a VR cardboard headset, but this one is made out of plastic. The headset itself comes with a three sided band to hold it over the eyes. It is made out of plastic with a holder for the smartphone on the front, that makes sure that it won’t slip and fall out, which is thoughtful. The depth of the VR headset is deep and wide enough to allow users to wear large specs comfortably. As far as the build quality of the headset is concerned it is sturdy enough for its price point.

Moving on to the controller, it comes with a analog thumb-stick, four buttons in the ABXY format, has an index trigger, and requires two AAA sized batteries to operate. Unlike the VR headset which is white with Sachin’s face on it, the controller is made out of black plastic, and it seems slightly flimsy.

In Conclusion

The Sachin Saga VR game and the headset is a step in the right direction for VR gaming in India and is definitely a good point to start off with. The game is immersive and kind of hooks you on once you start playing it. As for the headset, it seems to be well built and the compatibility with the host of other games is always a great point. The game is free to download and the VR Headset does not seem to be priced out of bounds.

  Published Date: May 8, 2019 9:29 AM IST

