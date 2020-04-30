comscore Samsung, AMD likely benchmark their GPU; crush Qualcomm | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Samsung and AMD likely benchmark their RDNA GPU; blows Qualcomm Adreno 650 out of the water
News

Samsung and AMD likely benchmark their RDNA GPU; blows Qualcomm Adreno 650 out of the water

Gaming

It looks like both companies benchmarked an early version of their RDNA GPU. Let’s check out the details of the rumored benchmark and what it means for Samsung, AMD, and even Qualcomm.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 11:01 AM IST
Samsung AMD Mobile RDNA GPU Qualcomm Adreno 650

Almost a year back, smartphone giant Samsung announced that it is teaming up with semiconductor giant AMD. As part of the team-up, both companies would work together to bring RDNA-based Radeon GPUs to smartphones. The initial announcement revealed that this is a “multi-year strategic partnership” to develop mobile graphics chipsets. Skipping forward by almost a year, it looks like the companies are actively working on the RDNA-based Radeon graphics chips. According to a new report, it looks like both companies benchmarked an early version of their RDNA GPU. Let’s check out the details of the rumored benchmark and what it means for Samsung, AMD, and even Qualcomm. Also Read - AMD Ryzen 3 3100, 3300X quad-core processors to launch soon starting at $99

Samsung and AMD benchmark RDNA-based GPU; details

According to the Twitter user Kaz9837, some information about the new RDNA chips has surfaced on the South Korean community CLIEN. As part of the leaked details, we likely get the benchmark results for the early version of the RDNA mobile graphics chip. It looks like the development engineers used GFXBench to test the performance of the new chip. The information does not include a list of all the benchmark tests available on the program. However, we do see information about the off-screen scores for the Manhattan, and Aztech benchmark at Normal and High settings. Taking a look, the Samsung AMD Mobile GPU scored 181.8 frames in the Manhattan 31. test. Also Read - Xbox Series X graphics source code stolen; AMD claims someone demanded $100 million in ransom

Watch: Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

In addition, the chip also scored 138.25 frames in the Aztech Normal and 58 frames in Aztech High. These scores absolutely crush the Adreno 650 GPU that comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. For some context, Adreno 650 scored 123 frames in the offscreen Manhattan benchmark. Beyond this, it scored 20 frames in the Aztec benchmark at High settings and 53 frames in Aztech Normal. Also Read - Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

Also Read

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

The community post from Taiwan also shared some more information regarding the chip development. The user noted that Samsung and AMD are currently working on optimizing the GPU. Currently, the companies are working on optimizing the power consumption and performance of the Mobile GPU. In addition, Samsung and AMD are looking to launch this mobile GPU in 2021.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed
Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Features

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

News

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22

News

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22

Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

News

Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22

Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed
Samsung and AMD likely benchmark their RDNA GPU; beats Adreno 650

Gaming

Samsung and AMD likely benchmark their RDNA GPU; beats Adreno 650
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know
Samsung Exynos 992 could power the Galaxy Note 20 series

News

Samsung Exynos 992 could power the Galaxy Note 20 series
Samsung Galaxy BudsX could be the bean-shaped earbuds

News

Samsung Galaxy BudsX could be the bean-shaped earbuds

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग लॉन्च कर सकती है 250 मेगापिक्सल का सेंसर, जानिए किस फोन में होगा ये सेंसर!

D2h ने लॉन्च किए 20 कॉन्बो पैक, कंपनी 9 प्लान करेगी डिस्कंटीन्यू, चैक करें लिस्ट

Realme Band को मिला मेजर अपडेट, जुड़े रिस्टार्ट, फाइंड माई फोन जैसे कई फीचर

Redmi Note 9 ( Redmi 10X ), Mi Note 10 Lite आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Huawei P Smart 2020 की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और रेंडर हुआ लीक

Latest Videos

Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed
Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

News

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins
Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22

News

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22
Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

News

Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India
Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched

News

Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched