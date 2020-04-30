Almost a year back, smartphone giant Samsung announced that it is teaming up with semiconductor giant AMD. As part of the team-up, both companies would work together to bring RDNA-based Radeon GPUs to smartphones. The initial announcement revealed that this is a “multi-year strategic partnership” to develop mobile graphics chipsets. Skipping forward by almost a year, it looks like the companies are actively working on the RDNA-based Radeon graphics chips. According to a new report, it looks like both companies benchmarked an early version of their RDNA GPU. Let’s check out the details of the rumored benchmark and what it means for Samsung, AMD, and even Qualcomm. Also Read - AMD Ryzen 3 3100, 3300X quad-core processors to launch soon starting at $99

Samsung and AMD benchmark RDNA-based GPU; details

According to the Twitter user Kaz9837, some information about the new RDNA chips has surfaced on the South Korean community CLIEN. As part of the leaked details, we likely get the benchmark results for the early version of the RDNA mobile graphics chip. It looks like the development engineers used GFXBench to test the performance of the new chip. The information does not include a list of all the benchmark tests available on the program. However, we do see information about the off-screen scores for the Manhattan, and Aztech benchmark at Normal and High settings. Taking a look, the Samsung AMD Mobile GPU scored 181.8 frames in the Manhattan 31. test. Also Read - Xbox Series X graphics source code stolen; AMD claims someone demanded $100 million in ransom

In addition, the chip also scored 138.25 frames in the Aztech Normal and 58 frames in Aztech High. These scores absolutely crush the Adreno 650 GPU that comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. For some context, Adreno 650 scored 123 frames in the offscreen Manhattan benchmark. Beyond this, it scored 20 frames in the Aztec benchmark at High settings and 53 frames in Aztech Normal. Also Read - Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

The community post from Taiwan also shared some more information regarding the chip development. The user noted that Samsung and AMD are currently working on optimizing the GPU. Currently, the companies are working on optimizing the power consumption and performance of the Mobile GPU. In addition, Samsung and AMD are looking to launch this mobile GPU in 2021.