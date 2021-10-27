Samsung to roll out cloud gaming service on Tizen smart TVs

Samsung has announced that it will now introduce its cloud gaming service on its Tizen smart TVs. Just like Microsoft’s xCloud, Google Stadia and Apple Arcade, Samsung’s gaming service will also be available on smart TVs. The company announced the news at its recent Samsung Developer Conference keynote. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 with AMOLED display October 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, more

However, it did not reveal any information about what games would be available and what other platforms they would be available on. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition launched: Here’s the first look

Like other cloud gaming platforms, Samsung’s cloud gaming platform is also expected to offer popular games on Tizen smart TVs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition in-pics: This is the most customisable Galaxy device you can get

Currently, there are several game streaming platforms by Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Sony and Nvidia.

Samsung’s Ju-Hyun Choi has said that the goal of the service is “allowing users to play the latest games on their Samsung Smart TV.”

To recall, in 2010 Samsung worked with a game streaming company called Gaikai to bring an early version of cloud gaming to its high-end TVs.

However, Gaikai’s new owner decided not to work on this particular idea.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global cloud gaming market was valued at $612.31 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $5,370.37 million by 2026.

There has been a 115 percent increase in gaming usage in the US alone, compared to the pre-Covid times.

(With Inputs from IANS)