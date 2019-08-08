comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to be pre-loaded with Call of Duty Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to come pre-loaded with Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile was made available as a beta version of the game that was accessible through limited number of smartphones.

With the growing popularity of the battle royale genre, Activision released Call of Duty: Mobile. And it seems the company has collaborated with Samsung that just launched it’s flagship Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones. According to a report by Sammobile, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will come pre-loaded with the game. This possibly means that the game will be exclusive with the Note devices. At least, for a while, before it releases for all users. This is similar to last year when Samsung partnered with Epic Games to launch Fortnite Mobile on Galaxy Note 9.

Call of Duty: Mobile released in beta a while back, which has since been closed. The game is currently only available in Australia and Canada to players. This could be its plan for the release to the rest of the world. Samsung could offer exclusive access to those customers that buy the new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The release date of the game has also not been officially announced by the developers Activision.

Call of Duty: Mobile goes live in Australia and Canada

Call of Duty Mobile: Launch details

According to previous reports, the game will be hitting the Indian servers in November. The game was made available in a closed beta to certain gamers in select countries. And apparently, the devs are going to launch the final version of the game when they finally do release the game for everyone. The reason that since the loyalists know the quality that Call of Duty games present they would expect the same. Call of Duty: Mobile will be an FPS and free to play. Players will be able to customize their characters with clothing and other gear. The present launch of the game in Australia and Canada seems to be an extended beta before the global launch.

Activision has reportedly carefully considered the timing of the launch keeping in mind the negative attention PUBG Mobile has drawn recently. Players will have the option to take part in competitive ranked mode and there will probably be reward crates.

Call of Duty: Mobile will be releasing on both Android and iOS later this year though there is no release date scheduled for the time being. For those that are interested in the game can pre-register for it right now on either the website or on the Google Play Store where it has been listed already. There has been an upsurge in the serious investment from big developers in the mobile segment, which shows the growing trend of people moving to smartphones for their gaming needs.

