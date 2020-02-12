comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event showcases Forza Street
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event showcases Forza Street
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event showcases Forza Street

Gaming

This is the first Forza franchise game to come to smartphones, and it was showcased on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

  • Published: February 12, 2020 10:12 AM IST
Forza Street

It seems like Samsung has made a habit of introducing new games during its unpacked event. Last time during the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 it introduced Fortnite for mobile. Last night Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 lineup along with the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. And now Samsung seems to have partnered up with Xbox to announce Forza Street for mobiles. This is the first Forza franchise game to come to smartphones. Besides this Samsung is also working with Xbox for “premium cloud-based game streaming experience,” said David Park, Samsung’s director of strategy.

Related Stories


The new game comes with a simple control system, and the devs say that some races last for less than a minute. This means that users can catch some quick matches between activities even on a busy day. The game is up for pre-registrations at the Galaxy Store or Google Play. The Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones come with 120Hz displays which mean that the game will perform really well on the smartphones.

Project xCloud from Microsoft is its game streaming service, people from US, UK, and Korea can now sign up for the preview of the series. The registration can be done here. As of now there isn’t any specific date on xCloud public trials. What we do know that it would start sometime in October. And the company will apparently planning to “send invites in the coming weeks” to a “small number of participants.”

PUBG: Player gets crushed by two vehicles, but does not die

Also Read

PUBG: Player gets crushed by two vehicles, but does not die

Microsoft will be keeping the list of the people in this initial preview limited and the number of the games available will also be small. “In the first phase of the Project xCloud public preview, featured games will be Gears 5Halo 5: GuardiansKiller Instinct and Sea of Thieves,” said a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “For initial testing purposes, we aim to gather insights from engaged and active players from those communities. We’ll continue to expand our content catalog over the course of the preview and will share more details in the near future.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 10:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display ahead of February 22 launch
News
Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display ahead of February 22 launch
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is official with 120Hz display, 5G

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is official with 120Hz display, 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra launch: Top features

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra launch: Top features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with ultra thin glass display launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with ultra thin glass display launched

Most Popular

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Poco X2 Review

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Realme C3 review

Samsung Galaxy M31 full specifications leaked online

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is official with 120Hz display, 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra launch: Top features

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Why Xiaomi made Mint Keyboard for its smartphones?

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज जबरदस्त स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Oppo Reno 3 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

MWC 2020 में Coronavirus के चलते हिस्सा नहीं लेंगी ये प्रमुख कंपनियां

Tata Sky ने पेश किया Jingalala Appiness Offer, फ्री में मिलेगी ये सर्विस

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 full specifications leaked online
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 full specifications leaked online
Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display

News

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is official with 120Hz display, 5G

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is official with 120Hz display, 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra launch: Top features

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra launch: Top features