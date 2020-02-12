Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event showcases Forza Street

It seems like Samsung has made a habit of introducing new games during its unpacked event. Last time during the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 it introduced Fortnite for mobile. Last night Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 lineup along with the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. And now Samsung seems to have partnered up with Xbox to announce Forza Street for mobiles. This is the first Forza franchise game to come to smartphones. Besides this Samsung is also working with Xbox for “premium cloud-based game streaming experience,” said David Park, Samsung’s director of strategy.

The new game comes with a simple control system, and the devs say that some races last for less than a minute. This means that users can catch some quick matches between activities even on a busy day. The game is up for pre-registrations at the Galaxy Store or Google Play. The Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones come with 120Hz displays which mean that the game will perform really well on the smartphones.

Project xCloud from Microsoft is its game streaming service, people from US, UK, and Korea can now sign up for the preview of the series. The registration can be done here. As of now there isn’t any specific date on xCloud public trials. What we do know that it would start sometime in October. And the company will apparently planning to “send invites in the coming weeks” to a “small number of participants.”

Microsoft will be keeping the list of the people in this initial preview limited and the number of the games available will also be small. “In the first phase of the Project xCloud public preview, featured games will be Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves,” said a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “For initial testing purposes, we aim to gather insights from engaged and active players from those communities. We’ll continue to expand our content catalog over the course of the preview and will share more details in the near future.”