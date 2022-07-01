Samsung today launched its gaming hub, dubbed as the Samsung Gaming Hub, on all of the company’s 2022 Smart TVs. Announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, the Samsung Gaming Hub will give gaming enthusiasts access to various game streaming service including Xbox, Nvidia GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Twitch and Utomik on a single Platform. Samsung said that the platform will soon support Amazon Luna. Also Read - Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students in India

With this new platform, players can use accessories of their choice, such as Bluetooth headsets and controllers to play the game without needing to purchase a separate gaming console. "The biggest advantage is that the users can enjoy streaming games through Samsung Smart TVs and monitors without having to buy any extra gear…In other words, it's a comprehensive game service where users can enjoy gaming content and experiences all at once in Samsung Smart TVs," Heej Chung, GEM PM of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics wrote in a blog post.

In addition to game streaming services, Samsung's Gaming Hub also includes music streaming services such as YouTube and Spotify that will enable users to play their favorite music and podcasts and view trailers all from this platform.

The most notable addition to the mix, however, is the Xbox TV app. While Nvidia GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, and Twitch are available on smart TVs but other companies, the Xbox TV app isn’t, which makes it exclusive to Samsung’s Gaming Hub.

Samsung Gaming Hub availability

As far as availability is concerned, the Samsung Gaming Hub, as mentioned before, is available only on 2022 Samsung smart TVs. The list includes the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series. However, as of now, the platform is available only in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Korea and Brazil. This means that users in India will not be able to use this platform for streaming games from services of their choice just yet. There is no word on when Samsung will make it gaming hub available in other regions and countries, including in India.

That said, Samsung, in the FAQ section on its Gaming Hub page, did say that the Samsung Gaming Hub “will be integrated into your 2022 Samsung Smart TVs later this year for easier access.” This means that platform should arrive in other countries across the globe sometime later this year.