Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 gaming monitors launched: Details here

Samsung has announced three new gaming monitors: the Samsung Odyssey G3, Samsung Odyssey G5 and Samsung Odyssey G7. All of these new gaming monitors will start shipping globally from today. The Odyssey G3 comes in 24-inch and 27-inch display size options, the Odyssey G5 comes with a 27-inch display and the Odyssey G7 comes with a 28-inch display.

The company claims that all of these new Odyssey gaming monitors will provide users with "hyper-real picture quality, a higher response level, tailored ergonomics, and intuitive usability."

All of the monitors are compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, whereas, the Odyssey G5 and G7 come with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility also. The monitors also come with an Auto Source Switch+ feature, which allows users to shift between sources to instantly recognise and switch to the active input.

Samsung Odyssey G3: Specifications

Samsung Odyssey G3 is available in two display sizes: 24-inch and 27-inch. It comes with a 178 degrees viewing angle, 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and a full HD resolution. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium. It comes with a height-adjustable stand.

Connectivity options include a display port 1.2 and HDMI 1.4.

Samsung Odyssey G5: Specifications

Samsung Odyssey G5 sports a 27-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. It comes with a 178 degrees viewing angle, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR10 support. The gaming monitor comes with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility. Connectivity options include a Display Port 1.2 and HDMI 2.0.

The monitor is bundled with a height-adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel and pivot.

Samsung Odyssey G7: Specifications

Samsung Odyssey G7 sports a 28-inch 4K UHD display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. This comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 178-degrees viewing angle, HDR400 support and a 1ms response time. Just like the G5, the G7 is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Connectivity options include a Display Port 1.4 and a USB 3.0 port.

It ships with a height-adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor.