There were a few things that Samsung announced with the the Galaxy Note 10 launch. One of these was the game streaming service called PlayGalaxy Link. But it seems like the lifespan of the service was short-lived as the company announced that it is closing down the service. According to an Engadget report, Samsung plans to shutter this service on March 27. There’s a notice on the official PlayGalaxy website that sheds light on this matter.

The notice thanks the users for playing and supporting PlayGalaxy Link throughout the beta period. The PlayGalaxy Link team informs players of the end of service on March 27, 2020. The PlayGalaxy Link will be ended on 27 March 2020 due to internal policy changes mentions the notice. The discontinuation of PlayGalaxy Link dates have also been listed. Samsung writes, “This will allow our Development organization to more effectively focus its resources and add value to the next release of new product. We are consistently dedicated to providing you with other excellent products and services.”

It is interesting to note that Samsung released a server patch in early February and this notice to close was posted later in the month. The company has ended the image download function in auto game search. It also informs that this feature will not be brought back. The notice also points its users towards Parsec which is also a game streaming service.

“Our great partner PARSEC is also providing awesome Game Streaming service for free, please go to https://parsecgaming.com/ to check out,” mentions the notice at the end. PlayGalaxy Link users had to install the app both on their Windows-powered laptop or desktop and their Galaxy Note 10. The streaming service used the “low-latency streaming technology” from Parsec. It is a New York-based start-up that specializes in cloud gaming.

