News

Samsung to introduce Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now to 2021 smart TVs

Gaming

Samsung TV users will be able to search for and download the Xbox App right from their TV

Highlights

  • Xbox gaming hub won't be available on 2021 TVs and only individual applications will be accessible.
  • Xbox is also investing in making the cloud gaming experience better by adding a controller rumble to the Xbox App
Untitled design - 2022-11-17T171838.963

Image: Xbox

Samsung has announced that it is expanding access on its 2021 smart TVs to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and other game streaming services. With this update, Samsung TV users will be able to search for and download the Xbox App right from their TV. Users will just need to launch the app, connect with a Bluetooth-enabled controller, and start playing. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 debut in India: Now up for pre-orders

Samsung smart TVs to support Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now

The applications for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and Utomik will start rolling out next week on 2021 smart TVs “When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was, when is cloud gaming coming to my 2021 TV?” said Mike Lucero, head of product for gaming, Samsung Electronics. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 with 4GB RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery to debut in India soon

However, the tech giant’s gaming hub won’t be available on 2021 TVs and only individual applications will be accessible, the report said. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 get stable One UI 5.0: See what's new

As per the official Xbox blogpost, “This means existing Samsung customers will have instant access to Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, letting players stream hundreds of high-quality Xbox games, including new releases like Grounded and Pentiment, directly on their Smart TVs.”

New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can join or upgrade for just $1 directly in the app. According to Xbox, “If you don’t have a membership and just want to try the experience for yourself before you sign up, you can play Fortnite for free.”

In March last year, the company unveiled its 2021 lineup of Micro LED, Neo QLED, lifestyle TVs, monitors and soundbars, that aimed to redefine the role of TV in the home and let consumers get the most from their screens — work efficiently, communicate effectively, and explore personal passions.

The company, which was the number one global TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years, aimed to break new ground in 2021 to offer consumers extraordinary viewing experiences.

Additionally, Xbox is also investing in making the cloud gaming experience better by adding a controller rumble to the Xbox App.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 6:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 17, 2022 6:30 PM IST
