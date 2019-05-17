Samurai Showdown latest trailer exhibits new 'Dojo Mode'

One of the oldest names in the arcade fighting games is Samurai Shodown whose first edition came out way back in 1993 in Japan. The game has had numerous editions since then and now the newest edition of the game is set to release in the month of June. Samurai Shodown has as much been about the fighting as the weapons used in it and the newest trailer shows off what players can expect in the game. This includes a new ‘Dojo Mode’ which will be an offline mode for the players to practice their bouts. The newest trailer of the game was shared on SNK’s official YouTube channel ahead of its release next month.

Besides the trailer Samurai Shodown also got an official release date though only for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions, which are both set for June 25, according to the statement from the devs. The Nintendo Switch version of the game is set to come out in the Q4 of 2019, and sadly the PC version doesn’t have a specific release date, only a vague mention saying, “at a later date”. Samurai Shodown is set as the revival of the franchise, and the upcoming game is placed as the prequel to the original 1993 first edition of the game.

The new Dojo Mode that has been shown in the latest trailer will allow players to fight it out against AI-generated avatars that will apparently replicate the fighting style of the player. The avatar will apparently be made by the game “watching, learning, calculating, and mapping its user’s play style in the offline battle modes”. This mode will help players assess their own strengths and weaknesses and improve upon them. Besides this the other game modes include a training mode, an online-play mode and the campaign or the story mode where players can choose a character and follow their journey.

SNK has announced that players buying the game before June 30 will receive the season pass for free, that will offer extra content for the first six months of the game’s release. SNK president Koichi Toyama said, “We’re extremely excited to finally confirm that June 25 will see the much anticipated return of Samurai Shodown – one of the founding figures of the fighting genre.”

He added, “As a thank you to the fans who have stuck with us during the long wait between the franchise installments, we’re pleased to offer the first 6 months of DLC completely free of charge to anyone who buys the game and redeems the game’s season pass within the first week of release, which will include four new fighters.”