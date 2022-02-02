comscore Saving Wordle for offline use is as easy as pressing right click on your mouse
News

Saving Wordle for offline use is as easy as pressing right click on your mouse

Gaming

Because Wordle is a webpage, it can be saved. You can download the entire game right now along with all the future words.

wordle

As soon as news broke that The New York Times had purchased Wordle, there was widespread scepticism that the good times were over. The cynicism comes from the corporate culture of giants buying upcoming brands to neutralize competition. There was also fear that NYT might monetize Wordle in the future. All those fears were put to rest by technologist Aaron Rieke in a Twitter thread. Also Read - New York Times buys the viral Word game, Wordle

Because Wordle is a webpage, it can be saved. You can download the entire game right now along with all the future words. What’s more? You will still be able to share your results online with your fellow players. To save the game, all you need to do is open it on a browser, press the right key on your mouse, and then hit “save as.” And just like that, a complete copy of Wordle will be saved on your desktop for offline use. Launch it every day and it will load the day’s word. Also Read - Game made for love: Wordle and its origins

The only downside of it is that the game loses the previous progress, and you’ll have to start a new one. Don’t give up hope on losing your previous record yet as there have been suggestions, as noted in The Verge article, that it may be possible to retain them using developer tools. Also Read - Bot attempts to play spoilsport to everyone's favourite passtime; Twitter intervenes

Now, while it’s all fine and good to save the game, it goes without saying that the action of saving it functions in a grey area at best. Saving it might be a copyright infringement, hence, we cannot recommend you to do the same. But it is important to note that saving pages offline is a time-honored feature that all browsers possess. Many places do it to retain records of web pages. So, it seems very likely that The New York Times will keep Wordle free to make it easier on the company and the users of the game.

  Published Date: February 2, 2022 11:08 PM IST

