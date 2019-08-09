comscore sc0ut replaces MortaL, to join Team SOUL before PUBG Mobile India Tour
News

sc0ut replaces MortaL, to join Team SOUL before PUBG Mobile India Tour

Gaming

PUBG Mobile's next big tournament is the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge where the players will be playing for their respective teams before all the shuffle happening.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 4:28 PM IST
There are some changes happening in the Indian gaming community before the PUBG Mobile India Tour. Team SOUL’s player MortaL recently announced that he will be leaving the team. He said that he will be taking a break from PUBG Mobile to concentrate on other things. And it seems Team SOUL have found their replacement for MortaL in sc0ut from Team IND. Team IND’s Tanmay ‘sc0ut’ Singh recently announced this on an Instagram post and confirmed the rumors about his future.

sc0ut announced that PUBG Mobile Star Challenge will be his last tournament with Team IND. He further explains that this is a co-ordinated decision with his mates at Team IND, and they support his decision. He is one of the best players in the PUBG Mobile scene in India. And he is a great potential replacement for MortaL. The last time Team SOUL faced off against Team IND was at the PUBG Mobile Club Open. Team SOUL managed to beat all the competition and take the crown at PMCO India leg.

Here are the standings of the tournament.

– Team SouL
– TeamIND
– Indian Tigers
– Entity Gaming
– Learn From Past
– ORB
– GodLike
– Evil BIG Fellas
– Hydra
– MegaStars
– 8bit
– PAiN Retribution
– TeamInsidious
– RiP OFFICIAL
– The Brawlers
– DAKU Official

The captain of Team IND, Scout was one of the prominent players in the field at the tournament and he won two MVPs to prove it. Despite his bad showing in a couple of the earlier games. He did make up for it later though. PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) India Finals. The tournament presented a chance for players to represent India at the global stage, and win a total prize pool of $2.5 million. The PMCO 2019 India Finals took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on the June 14 and 15 with 16 elite teams from the country. The semifinals took place over a period of two weeks.

WATCH: PUBG MOBILE Global Launch Trailer

The big upcoming tournament is the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge, and Team SOUL and Team IND both have qualified for the tournament. The PMSC 2019 is going to Taipei and will take place in the first week of September.

  • Published Date: August 9, 2019 4:28 PM IST

