Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game release date, gameplay and more

It’s not an aberration that major movie franchises go on to have game titles of their own and vice versa. Some of the common examples are Max Payne, Independence Day and the upcoming Uncharted movie.

On the same lines, Scott Pilgrims vs The World: The Game has been developed inspired by the movie Scott Pilgrim vs The World starring Micheal Cera and Captain America himself Chris Evans.

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game price

The game has been released for the , , Nintendo Switch, and and the launch trailer has many excited about the game.

The developers of the game are offering three different editions of the game that they can purchase.

The Standard version of the game comes in at $35 that covers basic gameplay. There is a Classic Edition of the game at $55 that offers a full-color instruction booklet, deluxe plastic clamshell case with a reversible cover sheet, physical soundtrack CD, a commemorative concert ticket, sticker sheet and an overworld map.

The most-expensive K.O Edition at $139 has all that the Classic Edition has including extras like roadie collector’s case box with working lights and sound. In this pack, you also get customised guitar picks, an enamel pin and full-sized wooden drumsticks.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game gameplay

The original title came out in 2010 on the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360. At the time, the game was a side scroller brawler style game that was inspired by the movie and the comic series. It is still considered to be one of the best side scroller game on gaming consoles. Many recent generation gamers were frustrated as they were not able to get the older version of the game on their new consoles.

The game has now reached its 10-year anniversary and the developers are offering something exciting for the fans to enjoy with the new Scott Pilgrim vs The World Game to commemorate this milestone.