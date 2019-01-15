comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Shashi Tharoor has proposed a bill to regulate online gaming
News

Shashi Tharoor has proposed a bill to regulate online gaming

Gaming

The country has seen high growth of the gaming industry in the last couple of years.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 12:13 PM IST
gaming pixabay stock photo

Source: Pixabay

Online gaming has become one of the biggest phenomenon that we have seen in the 2018, all around the world. And India was not too far behind in this respect as well, and saw online gaming become extremely popular with games like PUBG taking the forefront. And now senior Congress Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor has introduced a private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha which proposes a regulatory measures for the online gaming industry which is unorganized at the moment. He argues that this is required now, more than ever because the country has seen high growth of the industry in the last couple of years.

“The main purpose of my bill is to preserve the integrity of sports. The bill is primarily divided into two parts for this purpose. One part recognizes the offence of sports fraud and prescribes a special procedure to deal with it. The other part acknowledges the fact that the increasing commercial nature of sports increases financial incentives for vested interests to manipulate sporting events, therefore it provides for the regulation of online sports betting activities,” Tharoor said.

Kerala government announced partnership with Unity Technologies to launch Startup Centre of Excellence

Also Read

Kerala government announced partnership with Unity Technologies to launch Startup Centre of Excellence

Tharoor, speaking to ET, has said that there is immediate need to have statutory framework along with oversight from the government to ensure that the service providers follow licensing conditions and keep track of illegal betting patterns and practices. These will help curb the creation of black money and regulate the flow of finances in the industry. He added that something in the lines of his Sports (Online Gaming and Prevention of Fraud) Bill is required along with a regulatory body.

According to a report by All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), India currently has 120 million gamers and the which is 30 percent increase seen in the last three years. The 276th report of the Law Commission of India claims that presently the online gaming industry is valued at $360 million, and is expected to grow to $1 billion by the year 2021.

WATCH: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The bill proposed by Tharoor plans to regulate games that involve prediction and betting on the results of sporting events using telecommunications devices. Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF commented on this saying, “There is an urgent need to have government intervention in order to streamline the industry, preserve integrity of sports and eliminate sports fraud. AIGF is committed to dealing with issues pertaining to online gaming industry.”

  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 12:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Honor 10 Lite launched in India

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Shashi Tharoor has proposed a bill to regulate online gaming

Gaming

Shashi Tharoor has proposed a bill to regulate online gaming
Shashi Tharoor tweets 'floccinaucinihilipilification' and Twitter loses its mind

News

Shashi Tharoor tweets 'floccinaucinihilipilification' and Twitter loses its mind

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mijia Laser Projector TV, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Honor View 20 अमेजन पर हुआ प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, फ्री मिल रहे हैं 3 हजार के ईयरफोन

Realme 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

LG V40 ThinQ भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, होगा अमेजन एक्सक्लूसिव

Huami ने भारत में लॉन्च की Amazfit Verge स्मार्टवॉच, फोन की तरह कर सकते हैं कॉल

News

Honor 10 Lite launched in India
News
Honor 10 Lite launched in India
Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

News

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon
Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched