Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments

It seems Valve has waded into some muddy waters with its new Shattered Web player models update for Counter Strike: Global Offensive. In its newest update the devs announced that it id announcing new Agents, which are different players models essentially. A collection of these models were introduced which included the first ever female player model in the game. These new player models can be unlocked and used, not just in the Guardian Strike Missions but in other game modes as well.

Now, this seems to have created a new problem where players claim that the new models are not visible in certain maps. In maps like Cache and Dust 2, the new custom agents apparently blend seamlessly into the background. This naturally gives some players an advantage in the game. As a result of which FaceIT banned the new custom players models from its tournament.

WATCH: How to configure and use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Following this ESL Pro League, ESEA, and WINNERS League have also instituted that he new custom players models are not longer allowed. Besides these other tournament organizers have banned the custom player models as well.

ESL announced in a tweet that, “#ESLProLeague Rule Update: In alignment with the @CSPPAgg, it has been decided to play the Season 10 Finals on the new CS:GO update. Use of custom player model skins will also be prohibited.” ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals which is coming up will have the regular skins for the tournament.

ESL also said that the rules will be enforced worldwide in their tournaments from next week. As for ESEA, it wrote in a statement, “…ESEA League and event matches played on Sunday November 24th and moving forward should be played using the default player model CS:GO skins. Custom weapon skins may still be used. Matches where players use custom skins from this date onward should be reported via a support ticket and will be subject to being overturned.”

WINNERS League project lead Nick Gorbunov commented on the situation and said, “Since the release of Operation Shattered Web, it has come to our attention that new agent models are difficult to see on some maps. In the interest of competitive integrity, WINNERS League will not allow participants the use of custom models during their WINNERS League matches.”

But there are other major tournament organizers like EPICENTER who have not made any announcement yet. More importantly, Vavle themselves have not made any announcement on this whole issue yet. Meanwhile FMPONE, who is the designer of the Cache map has taken it upon himself to remedy the situation. FMPONE announced that he would be updating the map to made Shattered Web characters more visible.