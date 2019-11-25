comscore Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments
News

Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments

Gaming

These new player models can be unlocked and used, not just in the Guardian Strike Missions but in other game modes as well. 

  • Published: November 25, 2019 4:19 PM IST
Counter Strike Global Offensive Shattered Web

It seems Valve has waded into some muddy waters with its new Shattered Web player models update for Counter Strike: Global Offensive. In its newest update the devs announced that it id announcing new Agents, which are different players models essentially. A collection of these models were introduced which included the first ever female player model in the game. These new player models can be unlocked and used, not just in the Guardian Strike Missions but in other game modes as well.

Now, this seems to have created a new problem where players claim that the new models are not visible in certain maps. In maps like Cache and Dust 2, the new custom agents apparently blend seamlessly into the background. This naturally gives some players an advantage in the game. As a result of which FaceIT banned the new custom players models from its tournament.

WATCH: How to configure and use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Following this ESL Pro League, ESEA, and WINNERS League have also instituted that he new custom players models are not longer allowed. Besides these other tournament organizers have banned the custom player models as well.

ESL announced in a tweet that, “#ESLProLeague Rule Update: In alignment with the @CSPPAgg, it has been decided to play the Season 10 Finals on the new CS:GO update. Use of custom player model skins will also be prohibited.” ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals which is coming up will have the regular skins for the tournament.

Massive CS:GO update adds Operation Shattered Web, SG 553 nerf

Also Read

Massive CS:GO update adds Operation Shattered Web, SG 553 nerf

ESL also said that the rules will be enforced worldwide in their tournaments from next week. As for ESEA, it wrote in a statement, “…ESEA League and event matches played on Sunday November 24th and moving forward should be played using the default player model CS:GO skins. Custom weapon skins may still be used. Matches where players use custom skins from this date onward should be reported via a support ticket and will be subject to being overturned.”

WINNERS League project lead Nick Gorbunov commented on the situation and said, “Since the release of Operation Shattered Web, it has come to our attention that new agent models are difficult to see on some maps. In the interest of competitive integrity, WINNERS League will not allow participants the use of custom models during their WINNERS League matches.”

Sony PS5 prices to start at $499, feature 2TB SSD storage

Also Read

Sony PS5 prices to start at $499, feature 2TB SSD storage

But there are other major tournament organizers like EPICENTER who have not made any announcement yet. More importantly, Vavle themselves have not made any announcement on this whole issue yet. Meanwhile FMPONE, who is the designer of the Cache map has taken it upon himself to remedy the situation. FMPONE announced that he would be updating the map to made Shattered Web characters more visible.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 25, 2019 4:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
News
Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments

Gaming

Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

News

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

News

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

News

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

Most Popular

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Vivo U20 Review

Realme 5s first impressions

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

Related Topics

Related Stories

Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments

Gaming

Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments
Half-Life: Alyx first look out, releasing in March 2020

Gaming

Half-Life: Alyx first look out, releasing in March 2020
Massive CS:GO update adds Operation Shattered Web, SG 553 nerf

Gaming

Massive CS:GO update adds Operation Shattered Web, SG 553 nerf
Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx

Gaming

Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx
CSGO was the most played game on Steam in October

Gaming

CSGO was the most played game on Steam in October

हिंदी समाचार

Oneplus साल 2020 तक 50 शहरों में शुरू करेगा 100 एक्सपीरियंस स्टोर

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Xiaomi भारत में 29 नवंबर से 2 दिसंबर तक आयोजित करेगी Black Friday Sale

OnePlus और Amazon मना रहे हैं 5वीं एनिवर्सरी, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

Aadhaar Card App : पहले से ज्यादा सिक्योर हुई mAadhaar ऐप

News

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
News
Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

News

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details
Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

News

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update
Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

News

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared
Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched

News

Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched