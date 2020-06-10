comscore Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest
News

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Gaming

Shroud, who is one of the top streamers of the world has weighed in on the Valorant vs CSGO debate.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 6:06 PM IST
Shroud Valorant

The newest entrant in the FPS genre is Valorant from Riot Games. It has become a phenomenon with immense popularity. It has raised the question of which is better, the new guys Valorant, or the veteran Counter Strike Global Offensive. And though fans of both the games have been clamoring over this for a long time, Shroud, who is one of the top streamers of the world has weighed in. Also Read - Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

In his own live stream, Shroud has spoken on the matter and said that he feels Valorant is easier than CSGO. It has been made so purposely to ensure it appeals to a wider segment of gamers. “This game, the skill ceiling, and the potential is much lower than a game like Counter-Strike.” Shroud adds, “This game is trying to reach to people that don’t play FPS. A lot of people that are playing Valorant have never touched a first-person-shooter in their lives.” Counter Strike as a game has a very high skill ceiling and one has to grind away hours to get to the top. While Valorant, to use Shroud’s own words, “is not as punishing.” Also Read - Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Valorant has a new update 1.01 out which has nerfed Sage again and has introduced new Spike Rush Orbs. The range of Sage’s Barrier Orb has been reduced from 20 to 10 meters. Riot explains, “As a Sentinel, Sage is supposed to be most effective when defending territory that she already controls. The 20m cast range was allowing Sage to aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant. This range reduction aims to keep her strong while defending territory but reduce her efficacy at taking ground.”

Each game of Spike Rush now features a set of 5 randomly selected orbs. The Full Ultimate orb will always be available, while 4 of the remaining 7 orb types will be chosen at random. Chosen orb types will be shown in a description widget both in character select and during pre-round. The new Orb types include Health Orb which grants teamwide health regen (instant), has 20 second duration. It heals 12 HP per second (3HP per tick), and the SFX/VFX only play while actually healing. The next is Deception Orb which applies “Paranoia” to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture. It has a 10 second debuff, vision is greatly reduced (and a small Field of Vision shift). Fake footsteps and gunfire play for affected players and minimap is disabled.

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Also Read

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

There’s also the Golden Gun that grants capturing player a Golden Gun. It has specialty is one-shot, one-kill and is perfectly accurate at all times. Agents using this will move at knife speed. Only has a single bullet in chamber and 2 backup rounds, and kills grant an additional round.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 6:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

ColorOS 7.2 features: All you need to know
News
ColorOS 7.2 features: All you need to know
Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras

News

Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras

Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know

News

Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants

News

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants

Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details

News

Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

ColorOS 7.2 features: All you need to know

Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras

Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants

Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Gaming

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest
Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Gaming

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs
Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Gaming

Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year
Valorant is hardware banning cheaters and they just can't play anymore

Gaming

Valorant is hardware banning cheaters and they just can't play anymore
Riot Games' has officially launched Valorant with a new map and agent

Gaming

Riot Games' has officially launched Valorant with a new map and agent

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

इस साल भारत में बिकेंगे 12.7 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन : रिपोर्ट

गीकबेंच पर स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy M51, मिल सकता है ये प्रोसेसर

Xiaomi 12 जून को लॉन्च करेगी Mi Notebook Pro 15 लैपटॉप, जानिए खास बातें

Apple iPhone 12 का मास प्रोडॉक्शन जुलाई से होगा शुरू, सामने आई डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

News

ColorOS 7.2 features: All you need to know
News
ColorOS 7.2 features: All you need to know
Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras

News

Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras
Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know

News

Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know
Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants

News

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants
Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details

News

Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details