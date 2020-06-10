Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

The newest entrant in the FPS genre is Valorant from Riot Games. It has become a phenomenon with immense popularity. It has raised the question of which is better, the new guys Valorant, or the veteran Counter Strike Global Offensive. And though fans of both the games have been clamoring over this for a long time, Shroud, who is one of the top streamers of the world has weighed in. Also Read - Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

In his own live stream, Shroud has spoken on the matter and said that he feels Valorant is easier than CSGO. It has been made so purposely to ensure it appeals to a wider segment of gamers. “This game, the skill ceiling, and the potential is much lower than a game like Counter-Strike.” Shroud adds, “This game is trying to reach to people that don’t play FPS. A lot of people that are playing Valorant have never touched a first-person-shooter in their lives.” Counter Strike as a game has a very high skill ceiling and one has to grind away hours to get to the top. While Valorant, to use Shroud’s own words, “is not as punishing.” Also Read - Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Valorant has a new update 1.01 out which has nerfed Sage again and has introduced new Spike Rush Orbs. The range of Sage’s Barrier Orb has been reduced from 20 to 10 meters. Riot explains, “As a Sentinel, Sage is supposed to be most effective when defending territory that she already controls. The 20m cast range was allowing Sage to aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant. This range reduction aims to keep her strong while defending territory but reduce her efficacy at taking ground.”

Each game of Spike Rush now features a set of 5 randomly selected orbs. The Full Ultimate orb will always be available, while 4 of the remaining 7 orb types will be chosen at random. Chosen orb types will be shown in a description widget both in character select and during pre-round. The new Orb types include Health Orb which grants teamwide health regen (instant), has 20 second duration. It heals 12 HP per second (3HP per tick), and the SFX/VFX only play while actually healing. The next is Deception Orb which applies “Paranoia” to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture. It has a 10 second debuff, vision is greatly reduced (and a small Field of Vision shift). Fake footsteps and gunfire play for affected players and minimap is disabled.

There’s also the Golden Gun that grants capturing player a Golden Gun. It has specialty is one-shot, one-kill and is perfectly accurate at all times. Agents using this will move at knife speed. Only has a single bullet in chamber and 2 backup rounds, and kills grant an additional round.